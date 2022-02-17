In this issue: The city is purchasing two apartment buildings to house the homeless. A radio veteran who greened up his street has died. And a new Italian restaurant wins praise for its savory-sweet focaccia.

Echo Park Scene

A bright blue house and flowering pink blossoms make for a colorful corner.

News & Notes

The city is primed to buy two neighborhood apartment buildings to provide housing and social services to homeless residents, Urbanize reported. The city's Housing Authority received the go-ahead to buy a newly built, 27-unit apartment building on Alvarado Street for $11.2 million and a 42-unit complex on Temple Street for $18.6 million. These are among 16 properties with 1,276 units that will be purchased for nearly $508 million.

KPFK radio veteran Fernando Velazquez died on Feb. 12 from a brain aneurysm. He was known among his neighbors on Lilac Place for tending to a garden on a traffic median for about twenty years. “Part of what made him a very important person in our neighborhood was that the garden was a connecting point,” said a neighbor.

Paco de Leon, the Echo Park resident who founded the bookkeeping and financial services firm Hell Yeah Group, spoke with RIAIntel about helping artists and freelancers organize and understand their business and personal finances. "I’ve seen wealth managers give advice to creative people, like, 'You should find a more stable career,'" de Leon said. "But that’s a non-option."

Bacetti on Echo Park Avenue has picked up another glowing review. L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison said the Roman-inspired trattoria “feels like it’s been around forever,” and described the restaurant’s "star-turn" focaccia as “a savory-sweet spiral of dough rolled with chopped black olives, currants and rosemary.”

Magnet schools like the one at Elysian Heights Elementary School could receive more attention under the new superintendent of schools, The Eastsider reported. Alberto M. Carvalho stopped by the school last month before officially taking over as superintendent. With parents complaining about long commutes to magnet schools, Carvalho said he wants to see magnet programs distributed more evenly across the school district.

Crime

Crime reports last week included grand theft in the 900 block of Academy, an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Sunset, and a robbery near Allesandro and Montana, according to CrimeMapping.com.

