Echo Park Scene
Echo Park: The neighborhood's newest mural has been completed at the corner of Echo Park and Montana. It's in the same spot where "The World" mural was covered over earlier this summer on the side of a soon-to-open Jersey Mike's sandwich shop.
The new mural by artist Sergio Robleto includes a boy and a girl holding a globe, which is similar to the image found in "The World" mural by Theresa Powers.
Store owner Juancarlos Chacon said the sandwich shop is scheduled to open Sept. 6.
Thanks to Mare Meyer for the photos.
📢 News & Notes
Sunday will be the last day for Ms. Donut. Annenn and Sophany Nou, who have run the place for the last seven years, will spend about a week cleaning up and figuring out how to haul out their equipment before closing on Sept. 3, reports The Eastsider. After that, Sophany will start working for Uber Eats while Annenn looks for a separate job, hoping something that will cover the family’s healthcare.
How is Hugo Soto-Martinez doing after more than half a year on the City Council? "People like him," says political advisor Rick Taylor. "Even people who are not philosophically in the same space." The Eastsider talks to the council member and the people who've observed him.
How is Eunisses Hernandez doing after more than half a year on the City Council? The Eastsider gets some opinions and analysis about the idealistic young District 1 council member who represents the east side of Echo Park.
The LA Business Journal lays out some major residential construction projects currently underway in the neighborhood.
A new affordable housing complex has opened at 1611-1615 Montana St., Urbanize reported. The five-story, $35-million Ambrose complex has 63 studio and one-bedroom apartments, and a two-bedroom manager's unit. All units are all reserved for households earning no more than 30 percent of the area median income level.
A third Starbucks has opened in the neighborhood -- but don't head down there with your laptop. This place is delivery-only, intended to fulfill orders from Doordash. Starbucks is one of the tenants in a "ghost kitchen," which offers commercial kitchens without dining rooms, on Douglas Street near Sunset Boulevard. You can expect more of these delivery-only Starbucks. A 2022 survey found that nearly 30% of consumers had ordered coffee for delivery.
Looks like there’s some movement at the shuttered Dinette space on Sunset Boulevard. Readers have pointed out a fresh coat of dark blue paint and a sign on the window that reads "Little Fish.” It appears it may be related to the same folks who started a popular pandemic pop-up by the same name serving fried fish out of a house in Echo Park, but we haven’t yet confirmed. Stay tuned.
The Hunt, a vintage home furnishings shop in Downtown LA, is moving into the former Buy & Save discount store at 1554 Sunset Blvd. Owner Michael Glotzer said the 4,000-square-foot space is expected to open Nov. 1 once renovations are completed. Glotzer said he is familiar with the space, since he used to live around the corner and shop at Buy & Save. While The Hunt is moving in, Glotzer said he will keep the Buy & Save sign and the '50s-style façade.
Shoe Palace, one of the neighborhood's largest shops, has closed for good. The chain opened the store five years ago at the corner of Sunset and Lemoyne, replacing an Out-of-The Closet shop. Marketing material for the approximately 5,700-square-foot space says it will become available Sept. 1 at a monthly rent of about $24,400.
Sponsored by the Belmont High School Alumni Association
Belmont Senior High Celebrates Centennial
This year Belmont High School celebrates its 100th birthday. To commemorate this milestone, the Belmont High School Alumni Association and the school are hosting a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration. We’re inviting all alumni to join us on campus Sept. 8-11 for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony.
»»» Find out more
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crime reports over the last couple of weeks included three larcenies over two days in the 1600 block of Sunset, assault with a deadly weapon in the the 700 block of Echo Park Avenue, and burglary in the 1900 block of Avalon, according to CrimeMapping.com.
