In this issue: The City Hall scandal reverberates through the Council District 13 race. A standout seafood platter. And, a feathered-fan drops in on a Dodger game.
If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.
Now, read on!
Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
Dodger Stadium: Dodger fans are feeling pretty blue after this weekend's tough loss to the Padres. There's always next spring. Thanks to Scott Fajack for the photo.
Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
News & Notes
City Council District 13 candidate Hugo Soto-Martinez denied rumors that he posted a recorded conversation on Reddit that ensnared three City Council members, said L. A. Magazine. Soto-Martinez said a tweet with the audio of the discussion was sent to him four days before the story broke in the L.A. Times. But he didn't post them on Reddit. “Absolutely ridiculous and untrue, ” he told the magazine. In a tweet, Soto-Martinez said the recording contained expletives aimed at him and references to a deal to keep him out of the council race.
As for incumbent Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, he faced a tough job during his recent time as interim council president, the Daily News said. O'Farrell stood in temporarily after Nury Martinez resigned in the wake of the latest City Hall scandal that also ensnared Eastside council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon. “There’s going to be a lack of trust,” said Fernando Guerra at Loyola Marymount University. “So [O’Farrell] needs to deal with the lack of trust between the communities and council members and everybody else.” If that's not enough, O'Farrell has only a few weeks left to seek reelection in the Nov. 8 runoff.
O'Farrell's candidacy, in the meantime, received a blow when L.A. Times endorsed the challenger in the District 13 race, Soto-Martinez. While crediting O'Farrell with adding 4,000 affordable housing units, the Times faulted him for how the homeless encampment was cleared out of Echo Lake last year. “It’s time for someone with a fresh perspective and a stronger sense of urgency to tackle the problems of this district,” the Times said.
Fire department engineer Danny Lopez, who works at the LAFD training center next to Dodger Stadium, lost his wife to cancer this month. Now, firefighters throughout the city are honoring the memory of Amanda Cruz Lopez throughout October - National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The LAFD’s Flickr page features fire crews holding banners for #Amanda to raise awareness for breast cancer screenings.
The Tom of Finland Foundation is now collaborating on a fashion line, L. A. Magazine reported. Leather biker fashion played prominently in the work of the late Touko Laaksonen, also known as Tom of Finland. Durk Dehner, president of the foundation, talks about fashion inspired by the homoerotic art that Laaksonen created in his studio in Echo Park.
The Deck Hand seafood platter from the Lonely Oyster on Echo Park Avenue gets an extended, glowing review from L.A. Times columnist Jenn Harris, who says iced shellfish platters rarely make an impression like this. The Deck Hand features three East Coast and three West Coast oysters, served with dropper bottles of citrus soy, Calabrian chili oil, and mignonette.
A goose landed in right field of Dodgers Stadium last week during the eighth inning of an ill-fated NL Division Series game against the San Diego Padres, the L.A. Times reported. After being captured by the ground crews (who were roundly booed for their efforts), the bird was safely released. The Dodgers were already down by two runs at that point, and apparently. the goose didn’t help. The Blues went on to lose the division series 3-1 without even making it to a fifth game.
Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.
Crime
Crimes last week included arson in the 1400 block of Glendale, two burglaries in the 1400 block of Sunset, a robbery near Vin Scully and Sunset, and an attempted rape in the 1100 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.
What do you love about Echo Park?
EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:
- What's your name?
- What do you do? (optional)
- How long have you lived in Echo Park?
- What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?
- Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)
We look forward to your responses.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.