A long-awaited bakery opens on Echo Park's southern edge. A big apartment project is moving ahead on Temple. And Echo Park Lake is swimming in water lettuce.

Echo Park Scene

An aquatic plant known as "water lettuce" has taken over large sections of Echo Park Lake, The Eastsider reported. The plant has been creeping across the surface of the lake in recent weeks, crowding out other aquatic plants, according to frequent park goers. The plant is regarded as an invasive species that has been targeted for removal in other states. However, it's unclear what the city will do about the water lettuce in Echo Park.

It took longer than expected, but Clark Street Bread has opened its bakery cafe on Glendale Boulevard south of Temple Street, The Eastsider reported. Clark Street Bread & Pastry offers indoor seating and a large dining patio and is based in Echo Park Village, a retail center that's shaping up as a dining and drinking hub of the south end of Echo Park.

A developer has revamped plans for a housing project on Temple near Glendale, making it larger than originally proposed, says UrbanizeLA. The original concept, proposed more than three years ago, called for a five-story building with 55 apartments to be constructed on the site of a parking lot and one-story commercial building at 1614-1626 W. Temple. Now, developer Olive Hill Group is seeking city permission to build a six-story building with 72 units, six of which would be set aside for low-income tenants.

Crime

Crime reports this week included a robbery in the 1600 block of Sunset, grand theft in the 1300 block of Echo Park Avenue, and an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1700 block of Temple, according to CrimeMapping.com.

