If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers.
Echo Park Scene
Thanks to Jen Akuna for her photo of last week's Super Moon over Echo Park Lake.
News & Notes
The Sunset Boulevard site of Club Bahia, a long-time destination for salsa, cumbia and other Latin music, has been sold and might be redeveloped. The building and surrounding lots near the eastern edge of Echo Park were sold last month for $8.5 million. But Club Bahia, a separate business, was not part of the real estate deal.
The Echo + Echoplex are hosting “Echo Farce Rising” this weekend in place of the Echo Park Rising music and arts festival. The free event runs Friday through Sunday and celebrates L.A. bands and artists, with performers running from Ah-Mer-Ah-Su to Zzzahara. Echo Park Rising, an annual local music celebration that began in 2010, was held virtually in 2020 but has remained on hiatus since then.
A new fitness area for local seniors is under construction in the northwest corner of Echo Park Lake, according to City Council District 13. No word yet exactly what that equipment will consist of, but the council office said it will take about three months to install.
More renderings have been unveiled for the proposed gondola system connecting Dodger Stadium with Union Station, and Urbanize has posted them.
Dollar Hits, the Filipino Streetfood restaurant with a branch on Temple, has been drawing new customers since it popped up in the Netflix docuseries “Street Food,” according to the L.A. Times. The Times reporter chatted with some new customers, including Filipino immigrants who miss food from home.
The case of the “Hillside Strangler” gets a four-part true crime docuseries on Peacock TV, according to the Los Angeles Times. This was a case from 1977 to 1978 in which the bodies of 10 women were found dumped in and around L.A.'s Eastside, including a site near Dodger Stadium.
Magnetic bingo chips, a copy of "Under The Mango Tree," and an electric pencil sharpener are among the items requested by teachers at the start of the school year at Elysian Heights Arts Magnet. Go here to view the teachers' Wish Lists.
Crime
Crimes last week included an assault with a deadly weapon near Logan and Park, grand theft in the 1800 block of Academy, and a robbery near Glendale and Bellevue, according to CrimeMapping.com.
News That Hits Home
