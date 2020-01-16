Homeless activists were at odds with city officials over encampments at the lake. The City Council wants fair play for the Dodgers. And a road test from nearly 100 years ago on Baxter Street.

Homeless advocates protested what they said was the planned removal of a large encampment at Echo Park Lake, but city officials denied there were plans to move tents off of park grounds, The Eastsider reported. Protestors gathered on the west side of the lake, where numerous tents have popped up in recent months, after some homeless people told ABC7 they had been notified to remove personal property from the park by 7 a.m. A park ranger told NBC4 that notices warning of the clean up by park rangers were fakes.

The L.A. City Council may go to bat for the Dodgers over a cheating scandal that might have cost the team two world series championships, reports The Eastsider. Council members Gil Cedillo, whose district includes Dodger Stadium, and Paul Koretz introduced a resolution asking Major League Baseball to award the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles to the Dodgers. The resolution comes after the MLB revealed that the opposing Houston Astros used a camera to steal the signals used between Dodgers catchers and pitchers.

Plans are moving forward to transform the former home of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater into a 102-unit apartment building. Five years after the project was first announced, permits have been issued for 1349 W 1st St. Plans call for five stories of apartments over two stories of lobby area, parking and 2,900-square-feet of retail space. Some of the historic theater building will be preserved, with a "party" room and courtyard incorporated into the new structure, according to Urbanize. The theater resumed performances last summer at its new home in Highland Park.

Firefighters knocked down a blaze in a one-story house in the 1600 block of Lake Shore Avenue, according to The Eastsider. It was extinguished in about 20 minutes. No people were injured, and the cause of the fire is not known at this time. There were reports that two dogs were inside the house when the fire broke out, but that could not be confirmed by the fire department.

Metro has set up another Bike Share station at Sunset and Laveta Terrace. The neighborhood now has three such stations, including one at Sunset and Douglas and another at Echo Park Lake, where electric bikes are available for rent. Here's the map of bike stations across the city. All rides of 30 minutes or less are free.

The office of 13th District Councilman Mitch O'Farrell says volunteers are needed on the evening of Thursday, Jan 23 to help conduct the annual homeless count in Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Hollywood, Silver Lake, Westlake. Go here for details.

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, whose 28th District includes Echo Park, was appointed as the lead House Manager in the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate, reports The Eastsider.

A 1923 automobile ad for a custom-built Kissel bragged about the Kissel 55's success in making up steep Baxter Street. Many other vehicles didn't make it to the crest of the hill, according to this story by the Echo Park Historical Society.

Odds and Ends: The Knitting and Crochet group at the Edendale branch library is looking for new members .... The former Treat urgent care center on Sunset is now part of the Carbon Health chain of medical centers.

Why I Love Echo Park

Don Hicks, an L.A. City College professor who lives on Altivo Way, says the best part of living here are his neighbors; a quiet, safe and pet-friendly environment; secret "nooks & views," and Sage restaurant.

Events



Friday, Jan. 17: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, Jan. 18: Solo Cello Recital

Saturday, Jan. 18: Dane Cook and Michael Rapaport

Wednesday, Jan. 22: Vegan Sushi

Thursday, Jan. 23: New Film Works Salon

Crime

Crime reports this week included a burglary in the 1700 block of Bellevue, assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Beaudry, and two robberies - one day apart from each other - along the 1600 block of Sunset, near the corner with Echo Park Avenue, according to CrimeMapping.com.

