In this issue: New owners are taking over the neighborhood's gourmet grocery. A homeless performance artist is nurturing a community garden at the lake. And we had a rare fox sighting this week.

Echo Park Scene

Jeffrey Kleeger noticed a raven going crazy around a tree next to Elysian Park. He looked up to see what the fuss was about and, up high hanging out on a branch, was a fox. It's fairly common to see coyotes roaming the trails of Elysian Park. Bobcats have even been spotted. But longtime residents familiar with the park say they've never seen a fox in the neighborhood, let alone in a tree.

News & Notes

The owners of Cookbook, the pint-sized gourmet grocery, are in a deal to sell the business, says Eater LA. The buyers are the group behind Jon & Vinny's restaurants, which also sell grocery items online and operate wine shops. But there are no immediate plans to change the grocery store operation or staff. Cookbook owners Marta Teegan and Robert Stelzner are selling their Highland Park shop as well. “We have spent the last ten years developing the Cookbook brand and it’s time for us to take a much needed break,” they told Eater.

The Taix French Restaurant building is now officially under consideration as a historic landmark, The Eastsider said. The Cultural Heritage Commission voted to take the Sunset Boulevard restaurant under consideration. The hard part will be deciding whether to preserve the building or the business. The owner of Taix Restaurant, Mike Taix, has said it's not possible to do both. He said he cannot continue the restaurant in the current building, which is why he sold the property to a developer who wants to transform it into at 170-unit residential complex.

Pedestrians along the lake may have noticed the small community garden near the banks of the water. Hyperallergic says it's a collaboration between performance artist Paige Emery and Echo Park Rise Up, a collective of homeless people living at Echo Park Lake. Emery, who is herself homeless, told Hyperallergic that something new appears in the garden every day -- a new footstool, a fresh plant bed, or a bouquet of flowers for Brianna Moore, the 18-year-old from Oceanside who overdosed at the encampment in August. “All of it has been a collective work between housed people and unhoused people, and between humans and non-humans, kids who walk by, and adults who live here,” Emery said.

Counterpart, which is at Echo Park and Delta, has a new chef and co-owner who's launching a more ambitious vegan menu, including an eight-course, $75 tasting, says Eater LA. Almitra “Mimi” Williams is the chef behind a “plant-based, comfort food-esque” menu. "I want my food to be approachable for people, but there’s not just Reubens and doughnuts that I can do here. It’s limitless.”

The Dodgers are in the World Series again, this time against the Tampa Bay Rays. But due to COVID concerns, none of the games will be in L.A. or Tampa. The players are battling it out in the neutral venue of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. No crowds are nearby, but fans can still pay $75 per carload to watch the games on giant screens in the stadium parking lot. For good eats during the game, Eater LA is recommending Masa of Echo Park on Sunset.

Upcoming Events

Friday, Oct. 23: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crime

Crimes this week included a burglary in the 1400 block of Waterloo, an attempted robbery at Alvarado and Court, and a pair of assaults and vehicle break-ins on Beverly -- one at Lake and the other at Alvarado, according to CrimeMapping.com.

