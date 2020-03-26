In this issue: Coronavirus cases are reported in the neighborhood. A drive-thru COVID-19 testing center opens on Stadium Way. And what's a Dodger fan to do without opening day?

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

Four cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in Echo Park, The Eastsider reported. More than 800 persons across L.A. County have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Public health officials concede the figures are probably higher, given the limited amount of testing that has been conducted so far.

Speaking of testing ... A fire department training facility near Dodger Stadium was turned into a drive-thru coronavirus testing center over the weekend for first responders, essential city employees and healthcare and homeless outreach workers, reports The Eastsider. A few days later, eligible city residents lined up in their vehicles to get tested nearby, including an Echo Park resident who provided The Eastsider a first-hand account of what it's like to go through the coronavirus testing drive-thru.

Your stash of toilet paper may not be as secure as you think. The Eastsider reports that someone broke into a car near Echo Park Lake and spared a phone charger, a "nice coat" and a pair of shoes -- but grabbed eight rolls of toilet paper stored in the trunk. "I felt like it was something irreplaceable," the victim said.

One unexpected place to buy toilet paper might be a local restaurant. An Eastsider reader reported seeing some for sale at Valerie tea house and bakery, for $1.50 a roll. Other restaurants on the Eastside have set up mini-markets, including Tierra Mia Coffee on Alvarado, which was selling milk, bleach and corn tortillas along with its coffee drinks. Restaurants in other parts of the state -- including in Orange County, Oakland, and Downtown L.A. -- are also becoming general stores to help customers and generate much needed revenue during the closure of dining rooms during the outbreak.

Why are so many cars parked at Dodger Stadium when the ballpark is closed? An Echo Park resident told The Eastsider she has traced the cars back to the Enterprise rental car company. She said an Enterprise representative told her the company has been storing cars throughout the L.A. area during the coronavirus outbreak, which has hit the travel industry hard.

Today, March 26, would have been the day that the streets of Echo Park would have been jammed with traffic and Dodger Stadium packed with fans for its season opener. But that's not going to happen, since the start of baseball season was postponed in response to the coronavirus. The Eastsider talks to fans about the opening day that will have to wait.

Events



Friday, March 27: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Events throughout the neighborhood have been canceled or postponed through the end of the month - including at the Echoplex, the Echo Park Film Center, Bootleg Theater, and Stories Books & Cafe. All Los Angeles Public Library locations are also closed through March 31.

Crime

Over the last seven days, crimes in Echo Park included aggravated assault near Waterloo and Kent, grand theft from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Portia, and three vehicle thefts (more than the usual number) in the 1300 block of Glendale, the 1700 block of Kent, and the 1100 block of Mohawk, according to CrimeMapping.com.

