Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
This week's rain left Echo Park Lake and the Lady of the Lake looking refreshed. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for the photo.
Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
News & Notes
Union organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez was ahead of incumbent City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell in the race to represent Council District 13, according to preliminary election results, which includes most of Echo Park. The Eastsider
Meanwhile, in Council District 1, which includes Angelino Heights, Councilmember-elect Eunisses Hernandez is a month away from being sworn into office. But she is doing so apparently without any help fromcurrent officeholder Gil Cedillo, who she defeated in the June primary. "I've actually had to reach out to that office because we have gotten no information," Hernandez said. "The council member has not reached out to me whatsoever. I have not spoken to him." The Eastsider.
The building that houses MS Donuts has been listed for sale, at $1.5 million. Located at Glendale and Montana, the longtime location for cash-only donuts and coffee is being offered as "a freestanding corner retail building & billboard."
Elton John is bringing his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road farewell tour later this month to Dodger Stadium, where the Rocket Man performed two sell-out iconic shows in 1975. If you have memories or pictures of Elton's 1975 concert, please share your photo and details.
Echo Park author RJ Smith’s new book explores the complicated life of Chuck Berry - rock-and-roll pioneer, brilliant song writer, and famously difficult human being. “To some degree, all rock bios are about sex, drugs and rock-and-roll,” says Washington Post book reviewer David Kirby, “yet the biggest takeaway from ‘Chuck Berry: An American Life’ has to do with a fourth element: sheer force of personality.”
Entrepreneur Eric Bach had designer Leah Ring renovate his Craftsman home to reflect his "psychedelic taste in things." Domino magazine explores the result (think green marble in the kitchen and sky blue sofas in the living room).
USC historian Natalia Molina talks to the L.A. Times about her book, “A Place at the Nayarit: How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community.” Molina grew up in Echo Park, and wrote about the Sunset Boulevard restaurant and social hub that her grandmother ran for about 20 years, from 1951 until the 1970s.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.