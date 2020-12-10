In this issue: The neighborhood council president calls it quits -- the latest in a series of resignations. A corner near Echo Park Lake has taken a violent turn. And Stories Books & Cafe is seeking to raise $150,000 to get through the pandemic.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to more than 2,300 subscribers Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

The chair of the neighborhood council has quit. It's the seventh resignation from the board since last July, and the third resignation that traces back to an incident last June involving a lawn gnome in a noose. “Since this situation has arisen, it has been used to sabotage the morale, time and energy of myself and other members of the Board,” Darcy Harris told The Eastsider.

Three recent assaults with a deadly weapon -- all near the same corner and within a few days of each other -- involved homeless persons, The Eastsider reported. The victims apparently included a man who showed up later on Instagram with a bullet wound in his leg. All the assaults took place near the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Park Avenue.

A 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a hit-and-run driver along Glendale Boulevard. The motorcyclist, whose name was not immediately released, was riding a 2003 Yamaha 600R just south of Reservoir Street when a driver in a passenger van made an illegal U-turn into the motorcyclist's path.

Police conducted an investigation of a death Sunday night in Elysian Park. Authorities were called to the western edge of the park near the 1600 block of Sargent Court, said Sgt. Lomeli with the LAPD Northeast Division. Lomeli said this was not a homicide but declined to provide any further details. One person said a woman had died in the park but Lomeli could not confirm that.

What’s it like when protesters crowd onto your Echo Park street to demonstrate against your neighbor -- L.A. County’s Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer? “… Because [the demonstrators] were mostly mask-less and crowded the sidewalks to avoid getting ticketed by police officers standing by, the event in effect trapped neighbors in our homes,” writes Mariel Garza writes in the L.A. Times. Garza, a Times editorial writer, talks about protests that arrive at people’s homes during a time when, after all, that’s where most public officials are working these days.

Councilman Gil Cedillo is requesting resident-permit parking zones for the south end of the neighborhood near Downtown, reports The Eastsider. That's where several large new residential projects have been constructed in recent years and more are on the way. Residents will have to purchase annual permits if they want to avoid getting a ticket during the restricted hours.

Stories Books is holding a fundraiser on GoFundMe. “Instead of looking forward to our most necessary and robust month of sales, we’re staring into the void,” their GoFundMe promo says. The store’s co-owner, Alex Maslansky, recently told The Eastsider book sales are down only about 10% to 15%. But the loss of revenue from the cafe is hitting them hard. The fundraising goal is $150,000.

The pandemic shuts down another restaurant - for now. Elf Cafe on Sunset announced on Instagram that it was suspending service as of Monday, Dec. 14, calling it "a direct result of the ban on outdoor dining." But they are not necessarily walking away from the business altogether. “Our plan is to take some well-earned time to rest and reflect, then who knows?” Their statement says. “If there is a point in the future where it makes sense to return, we will be back at our home on Sunset Boulevard.”

Sign up for the Daily Digest Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Classifieds

Phenomenal Nanny Available January 1: Our amazing former nanny is an Echo Park expert taking kids to park/library/playdates, cleaning, cooking, laundry, organizing, etc. She is open to working with twins or singletons and looking for full-time work. Interested or questions? Happy to connect you and share more! Email danielagerson@hotmail.com

Sponsor Message

Hello, neighbor! With Nico you can now have an ownership stake in the neighborhood you love, starting with $95. The neighborhood belongs to you. Own what’s yours.

Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.

Upcoming Events

Friday, Dec. 11: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crime

Crimes this week included grand theft in the 1200 block of Lilac, aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Scott, and robbery in the 1300 block of Temple, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.