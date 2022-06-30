In this issue: Gil Cedillo is about to lose his City Council seat. A 49-story skyscraper has been approved for the neighborhood next door. And there's a story behind Monty's Good Burger.
Echo Park Scene
A new garden mural by Rio Diaz has brightened up the Montana Street entrance to Logan Academy.
News & Notes
City Councilman Gil Cedillo is about to lose his District 1 seat. With only a tiny number of votes left to be counted, challenger Eunisses Hernandez, a 32-year-old community activist and public policy advocate, leads with 54.04% of the June 7 vote to Cedillo's 45.96%. The vote count is to be completed and certified by tomorrow.
The City Council unanimously approved a towering mixed-use project with a 49-story skyscraper that would rise on Sunset Boulevard just beyond the eastern edge of the neighborhood, the L.A. Times reported. The project, planned on the site of the former Metropolitan Water District headquarters, includes more than 700 residential units, office and retail space and maybe a 180-room hotel.
Plans to demolish Taix restaurant and replace it with a 6-story residential and commercial complex are moving ahead. The City Council determined the project was exempt from an extensive environmental impact review, since it would create new housing along a major transit line.
Alex Gruenenfelder, the 20-year-old member of the Neighborhood Council, looks back on his long-shot run for mayor. "While I've seen time and time again how the left divides itself among candidates, this race showed just how bruising those divisions can be,” Gruenenfelder told The Eastsider, “and how minor differences on issues like policing and homelessness can tear a field apart.”
The New York Times calls Monty’s Good Burger “The Burger That Instagram Built,” as it profiles the plant-based burger chain that includes an Echo Park location. “We’ve treated Monty’s almost the way you would treat a young band that you found at a 300-person club that was selling out,” co-founder Nic Adler told the Times. “We didn’t put a lot of focus into trying to get the culinary world to love Monty’s. Our goal was to get musicians, skaters, people in fashion and dog lovers to love Monty’s.”
The police pursuit of an allegedly stolen BMW passed through Echo Park last week before authorities ultimately lost the suspects in a Westlake parking garage, FoxLA reported. The car was seen moving erratically on side streets, going at high speeds in the wrong direction and driving on a sidewalk.
Crime
Last week's crime reports included an attempted robbery in the 1700 block of Glendale, a burglary in the 1600 block of Alvarado and a motor vehicle theft in the 1400 block of Echo Park Avenue, according to CrimeMapping.com.
