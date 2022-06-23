In this issue: Political newcomer Euninsses Hernandez outpaces Gil Cedillo. The CHP chases a motorcyclist through the neighborhood. And neighbors are complaining about the outdoor performances at Angelus Temple.
Now, read on!
Echo Park Scene
If you peek into the windows of Sage Plant Based Bistro & Brewery, you might see brewmaster Kimberly Rice at work concocting her lastest brew. Read more about Rice and her work.
News & Notes
Angeles Temple has been holding worship services outdoors, sparking noise complaints from the neighbors. The church moved its services to the roof of its parking structure earlier after posting on Instagram that there were construction issues with the interior dome over the auditorium. The services have included a live band, with music been booming over several blocks.
In the meantime, the pastor for Angeles Temple, Matthew Barnett, is recovering from three strokes that he suffered earlier this month. “Dealing with the brain fog and head trauma but I’ll make it,” Barnett tweeted a few days afterward.
Eunisses Hernandez has widened her lead over incumbent City Councilman Gil Cedillo in City Council's District 1 race. As of Tuesday's updated results, Hernandez had 54.03% of the vote compared to 45.97% Cedillo. Hernandez has already declared victory. Cedillo has not conceded.
A motorcyclist was taken into custody Monday morning near near Benton Way and Kent Street after leading authorities on a pursuit from the Santa Fe Springs area. The motorcyclist drove up and down numerous streets and went off-road in Elysian Park. Part of the slow-motion chase was caught on an Instagram video.
Mohawk Bend on Sunset Boulevard has been taken over by Figueroa Mountain Brewing, which has also assumed control of three other L.A.-area brewpubs, according to Hopped. Though these other three outlets will be transformed under the new management, no dramatic changes are planned for Mohawk Bend, according to LA Eater.
Only a year ago Jane Stephens Rosenthal's Elysian Heights compound made it into the L.A. Times after the filmmaker converted an unpermitted backyard studio into what the Times called “the ultimate WFH hideaway.” Now, the property is up for sale just as the market is slowing down -- and that glowing write-up doesn't seem to have helped much. After originally being listed for $1,999,000, the asking price has been chopped by nearly $250,000, according to Redfin.
Crime
Last week's crime reports included grand theft in the 1600 block of Echo Park Avenue, burglary in the 1000 block of Bonnie Brae, and shots fired at a moving vehicle near Glendale Boulevard and Allesandro, according to CrimeMapping.com.
