Echo Park Scene
The day begins with a stop at Echo Park Donut.
News & Notes
Councilmember Gil Cedillo is under growing pressure to resign. Nearly half of the City Council signed a motion calling for the resignations of Cedillo and two other council members who took part in a conversation that included racially-charged remarks and insults. Cedillo, whose district includes Angeleno Heights and the eastern edge of Echo Park, is set to lose his seat next December in any case, having lost the primary election to Eunisses Hernandez last June.
Meanwhile, the neighborhood's other city council member, Mitch O'Farrell, was elevated to interim council president after Nurty Martinez stepped down amid the uproar over her racist comments. The Daily News reported that O'Farrell now finds himself struggling to rebuild trust with citizens and lead meetings before an angry crowd.
The campaign money for that District 13 City Council race, by the way, has reached around $4 million,The Eastsider reported. That includes $1.2 million in direct campaign contributions to both candidates plus approximately $2.7 million in spending from groups independent of the candidates.
