In this issue: Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell's Echo Park office was vandalized. A member of the Echo Park Lake homeless encampment is arrested at the Ritz-Carlton. And an Angelino Heights ultramarathoner chronicles his pandemic-era runs.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to find and support neighborhood businesses during the pandemic.

Read on!!

Echo Park Scene

This week's featured photo comes from Andy Pearson, an ultramarathon runner from Angelino Heights. He's been taking iPhone pictures of our pandemic era during his early morning runs around Echo Park, Elysian Park, Chinatown and beyond. He's been posting his sunrise photos to Instagram as part of a series he calls DesoLAtion. The Eastsider has more about him and his photos.

News & Notes

The exterior of Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell's field office on Sunset was vandalized Friday with what appeared to be red paint, The Eastsider reported. A spokesman for the 13th Council District said the LAPD was investigating the incident but had no other details.

The decision to allow some non-essential shops to reopen, but with curbside pickup only, has drawn mixed reactions from neighborhood merchants, The Eastsider reported. Florist Darling’s Holm & Olsen on Temple welcomed the change, which went into effect as consumers went flower shopping for Mother's Day. But Sick City Records on Sunset did not expect to be any better off, one of the owners said. "You have to be able open the store," said co-owner Jesse Lopez. "People want to look at the records."

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Echo Park and Angelino Heights has risen to 45 as of Wednesday. That's up nine cases from a week earlier, according to the Department of Public Health. Those figures don't include portions of Echo Park south of the 101 Freeway and the north end of Elysian Heights, which have been combined with adjacent neighborhoods in the county's stats. Go here for the latest coronavirus figures on Echo Park and other L.A. County communities.

The Echo Park Film Center received a grant from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The center is one of 96 organizations to receive either a 2020 FilmCraft or FilmWatch grant, which are intended to support future filmmakers from nontraditional backgrounds. This year, the Academy also offered emergency grants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davon Brown, a homeless organizer who has camped at Echo Park Lake, drew media attention when he was arrested after taking over a luxury suite at the Downtown L.A. Ritz-Carlton. Brown, an ex-model, posed as a celebrity to get a tour of the suite, said the Daily Beast. "Actually, I'm not famous," Brown announced to a hotel employee. “I’m homeless. I live in Echo Park. And I’m not leaving this hotel until Mayor Garcetti comes and commandeers these vacant rooms.” Brown and two other activists said they want public officials to use more empty hotel and motel rooms to house homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actress Michelle Krusiec of Echo Park spoke with Harpers Bazaar about playing pioneering Asian-American movie star Anna Mae Wong in the Netflix series, Hollywood. “She's not your mommy's Asian," Krusiec said of the 1930s film star. "She's today's Asian.”

Events



Friday, May 15: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Events throughout the neighborhood have been canceled or postponed indefinitely - including at the Echoplex, the Echo Park Film Center, Bootleg Theater, Stories Books & Cafe.

Crime

Crimes this week include a burglary in the 1100 block of Lemoyne, a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of Alvarado and a robbery near Temple and Edgeware, according to CrimeMapping.com.

