Echo Park Scene

An evening view of Angelus Temple. Photo by Jesus Sanchez

News & Notes

The number of COVID-19 cases in Echo Park has been rising, according to Crosstown LA. July 5–11 saw 33 new coronavirus infections in the neighborhood, a 26.9% increase from the previous week. But that's less alarming than the numbers for L.A. County overall, which saw infections jump 87%. The increases coincide with the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant. A significant part of the population is still not vaccinated. In Echo Park, 63.92% of the population has received at least one dose, ranking it Number 120 out of 273 communities in the county.

Speaking of COVID ... A walk-up testing site sponsored by Council District 13 remains open on Reservoir Street behind the Edendale Library. Go here for appointments.

At least crime is down. Only 805 crimes were reported in Echo Park from Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year, a 4.5% decrease from the same time last year, Crosstown said. This means that, among 110 neighborhoods throughout the city, Echo Park ranks 59th for crimes per capita, at least for the first half of this year.

Gail Otter give the Los Angeles Times a tour of the 740-square foot accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, that she built in the yard of her Echo Park home. Otter herself moved into it, renting out her front house, a 107-year-old Craftsman. Otter’s ADU has some Craftsman and Scandinavian influences and, unlike tinier ADUs in the neighborhood, offers a full kitchen, formal dining room, bathroom, loft and master suite. This ADU is also elevated, offering better views, and has more space for gardening.

A fire tore through a vacant commercial building along the 1200 block of Sunset Boulevard Monday night, The Eastsider reported. It took fire crews about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze, the LAFD said. There were no reports of injuries or the cause of the blaze. The building was the former site of the Reliable Do It Center, which closed in 2013 after a developer purchased the property with plans to build a large apartment building on the site.

The Lotus Festival has come and gone this year. It was, of course, virtual, and therefore slipped by quietly. But if you missed it, a video for the festival is still online. After about four minutes of political speeches, the video spends nearly an hour exploring the culture of this year's honoree, Cambodia. The program features music, dance, and tours of Cambodia itself.

Rock legend Jackson Browne spoke with the Wall Street Journal about the song "Doctor My Eyes," which he wrote while living at 1020 Laguna in Echo Park with Glenn Frey and J.D. Souther. Browne, a Highland Park native, recorded the hit song 50 years ago this summer. The inspiration for "Doctor My Eyes"? Actual, physical eye trouble.

Crime

Either crime has completely vanished from Echo Park (as well as a few other Eastside Neighborhoods), or CrimeMapping.com doesn't seem to be functioning properly. We're hoping for the former, but presuming the latter. We'll check again next week.

