In this issue: The closure of Echo Park Lake has coincided with a decline in crime. How to make friends and keep the neighborhood clean. And lowriders roll jam into Elysian Park.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

• Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

It's not everyday you spot a hiker with a 360-degree camera sticking out of their backpack in Elysian Park. The person wearing a Google Maps "Trekker" was spotted Wednesday walking near the Victory Memorial Garden. Let us know when you spot the images on Google Maps. Thanks to Mary-Austin Klein for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

News & Notes

Crimes dropped in the immediate area by Echo Park Lake, following the closure of the park and the removal of its sprawling homeless encampment in late March, The Eastsider reported. The reasons for the drop are not clear, but the decline in criminal activity near the lake was large enough to prompt the LAPD to deploy patrols to higher crime areas.

Who knew that picking up trash would be a good way to meet your neighbors? The Echo Park Trash Club has helped foster a sense of community while keeping the neighborhood clean, reports The Eastsider, which has photos of one recent outing. “Because I’m not originally from here and don’t have family or roots, I was craving a connection with this community more than I have,” said the club's founder, Erin Fein, who originally hails from Illinois.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Jennifer Dueñas, a resident of Echo Park, tells the University Times about her experiences in the pandemic. “When my fiancé lost his job, I truly felt like we were going to lose everything we had worked hard for,” Dueñas said.

The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium will finish operations by the end of May, as the city shifts more doses to appointment-free, walk-up centers and mobile clinics. The Dodger Stadium site -- one of the largest mass vaccination centers in the country -- has been the location of 1,038,899 COVID-19 tests and more than 420,000 vaccine doses, the mayor's office said.

Another event may also signal a return to normalcy: A gathering of lowriders. L.A. Taco reported that hundreds of classic cars, motorcycles, trucks, and bikes were lined up along Stadium Way in Elysian Park on Sunday. “Today was probably the most packed I’ve ever seen it in a very long time,” one of the participants, Fernando Carillo, told LA Taco.

The median sale price for a home in Greater Echo Park ended the month of March at $915,000, according to Redfin. That's low - a reduction from the peak price in November of $1,167,122. But the number of homes sold was 24 - higher than the previous 11 months. Homes also spent an average of 37 days on the market - a low number not only compared to the previous 11 months, but compared to averages over the last five years.

Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.

Crime

Crimes this week included a burglary in the 100 block of White Knoll Drive, and two cases of shoplifting just a few days apart in the 2200 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.