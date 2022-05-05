In this issue: A classic car show and baseball game jammed Elysian Park. Skaters have a new place to shop. And a Tesla cam catches a Dodger fan hopping on its roof.

Now, read on!

Echo Park Scene

One by one, the old bungalows that have long defined Echo Park are disappearing. A blue demolition notice in front of this 1916 Craftsman on Montana near Lake Shore means its days are numbered.

News & Notes

On Sunday, The LA Times Car Club held its annual Cinco de Mayo cruise in Elysian Park, coinciding with a Dodger game against Detroit. The result, LA Taco reported, was a lot of crowds -- and apparently at least one marriage proposal. An Instagram video shows the scale of the traffic. Low riders, custom bikes, and motorcycles came from across Southern California for the event. One contributor to Reddit posted a video showing how high those cars can bounce.

Someone was caught on camera damaging a Tesla shortly after the Dodger game against Detroit Friday night, ABC 7 reported. The Tesla's built-in exterior camera caught the perpetrator in a Dodger jersey jumping on top of the vehicle from the back and hopping off the front, denting the vehicle and damaging the windshield. The victim, himself a Dodger fan who had stopped in at Bar Flores after the game, estimates the damage at $2,000.

A new skateboard shop has quickly become a destination for young skaters after school, KCRW reported. Marriage Skateshop replaced an old H&R Block on Sunset near Logan.

KCRW stopped by The Sunset Beer Company during its final days. As reported in The Eastsider a month ago, the combination bottle-shop-and-taproom had been told that rent would be almost quadrupled.

Valerie Confections is hosting a Borscht Benefit. All proceeds to go support World Central Kitchen’s work in Ukraine

A 2-bedroom home with less than 900 square feet of space on a small lot sold for $1,350,000. The remodeled Echo Park Avenue proposed was neighborhood's highest-priced home sale during past week, according to Redfin.

Crime

Last week's crime reports included assault and arson at Elysian Park Drive and Scott, burglary in the 1900 block of Park, and grand theft in the 1000 block of Vin Scully shortly before a game between the Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers, according to CrimeMapping.com.

