In this issue: Echo Park celebrates a Biden victory. A neighborhood church struggles through the pandemic. And we have some real estate news for fans of LA Confidential.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses during the pandemic.

You can also get a jump start on your holiday shopping -- and giving -- by participating in next week's artUnite event, a virtual art auction benefiting Central City Action Committee. This Angelino Heights group helps disadvantaged kids and families through education, work programs, mentorships, volunteerism and city beautification, including graffiti removal and community clean-ups. The auction takes place Nov. 18 and 19. The Eastsider is one of the sponsors.

Now, read on!!

Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to more than 2,300 subscribers Thursday mornings

A Note From the Publisher

Community News Matters: Support The Eastsider Fall Fundraiser

Thank you to all the readers who helped us get through the past six months by donating and becoming Eastsider sponsors. Your generosity, along with a grant from Facebook, allowed us to continue bringing you breaking news, features and extensive coronavirus coverage.

But we still need your help. To continue producing this website, we will need to rely much more heavily than in the past on support from readers like you. For that reason, The Eastsider has launched a fall fundraiser.

Please consider giving so that we can keep the Eastsider appearing on your phone, laptop and desktop computer. We’re determined to keep you informed and connected to your community.

Please make your contribution now by clicking or tapping here.

Sincerely,

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

The Eastsider

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

If you are wondering what all those media choppers were doing hovering over Echo Park Wednesday night, they were focused on the long lines at the Dodger Stadium COVID testing site. The site has extended its hours as virus spreads among residents.

Coverage of Biden victory celebrations in LAist includes pictures of dancing and drinking along Sunset near Echo Park Avenue. The L.A. Times noted the fireworks and the banging of pots and pans. And, of course, health officials said all these celebrants should now quarantine themselves for awhile, Deadline reported.

As soon as Joe Biden's victory in the presidential race was announced, local artist Joel Joseph quickly painted a mural of Biden on a wall at Sunset and Laveta, Narcity reported. He did it so fast that he had time to paint a mural of vice president-elect Kamala Harris right next to it.

Pastor Frank Wulf at the Echo Park United Methodist Church spoke with The Eastsider about the challenges conducting services and Bible classes online as the coronavirus pandemic drags on. Add this to the challenges faced by a congregation working to support refugees and the homeless. At least two church members have died of COVID-19, while many more have been sickened by the virus.

Sage Vegan Bistro on Sunset is one of the restaurants preparing for smaller Thanksgiving holiday meals. “We think people may order less because of the limited number of families you can have gather together, and that many won't travel this year for the holiday,” the owner, Mollie Engelhart, told The Eastsider. This year, customers can choose smaller serving portions – individual meals and family meals for four. The restaurant will have some “grab and go items” (like macaroni and vegan cheese and others) the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

Dodger third baseman Justin Turner will not face punishment from Major League Baseball for celebrating the Dodgers' World Series victory on the field after he'd tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Eastsider. MLB officials said a variety of errors and miscommunication contributed to the situation.

We have some real estate news for fans of LA Confidential. The Korb House on Morton Avenue, the setting of a scene where Russell Crowe encounters rats and a dead body in the 1997 film, just sold for $1.4 million. That's $305,000 over the asking price.

Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.

Upcoming Events

Friday, Nov. 13: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crime

Crimes this week included grand theft in the 1000 block of Alvarado, an assault with a deadly weapon near Clinton and Belmont, and a robbery near Bixel and Temple, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.