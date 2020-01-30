In this issue: Echo Park Lake was the scene of another protest over homelessness. A suspect was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run. And a YouTube star's Tesla went airborne on Baxter Street. (Not everyone was impressed.)

Read on!!

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

Homeless rights activists faced off against park rangers, work crews and some park visitors at Echo Park Lake over the planned cleaning of an encampment last Friday, according to The Eastsider. Protestors demanded that Councilman Mitch O'Farrell agree to an agreement granting an estimated 60 or so homeless people "continued residency in the park'' as long as they promise to keep the park clean and not be a nuisance. O'Farrell did not agree to the contract, but did announce a series of measures to bring more homeless services to the lake area.

Police arrested a suspect in last week's deadly hit-and-run on Sunset, The Eastsider said. Police say Ilya Foks, 39, was driving a stolen 2019 BMW M4 westbound on Sunset near Douglas when it veered into the opposing traffic lanes and crashed head-on into a 2004 Toyota Corolla. Foks then fled on foot, police allege. The driver of the Toyota, 61-year-old Rosa Garcia, died of her injuries. Another deadly hit-and-run took place near the same intersection in December.

An officer assigned to the LAPD's Northeast Division, which patrols Echo Park north of Sunset, was arrested for allegedly stealing cash during a narcotics operation at an illegal marijuana grow, The Eastsider reported. An investigation was launched after an employee told a police supervisor that money was missing from her backpack. Review of the building's surveillance footage led investigators to believe the money had been stolen by Officer Louis Mota.

YouTube star David Dobrik drove his Tesla to Baxter Street for a stunt that attracted millions of viewers as well as criticism, says The Eastsider. The video shows Dobrik's Tesla racing up one of the steepest streets in L.A. before becoming momentarily airborne where Baxter crosses Alvarado at the crest of the hill. If this is not risky enough, car culture website The Drive noted the Tesla is roaring up the one-way street in the wrong direction. The Drive proceeded to describe the obvious ways something could have gone horribly wrong, and how innocent bystanders could have been killed. Even worse, the video already has 6.4 million views -- it was only posted on YouTube on Monday.

Architectural Digest paid a visit to the Yolk House, a former duplex that now serves as the colorful home of designer Laurel Broughton. The 1930s home takes its name from the steps of an interior stairwell that are painted a bright shade of yellow. "When the color reflects off the white walls, it makes the whole space glow," Broughton said.

The Park restaurant will close in March after about a dozen years in business, The Eastsider reported. A brief email from chef and owner Josh Siegel to customers did not explain the reason for closing, but did include the Robert Frost poem Nothing Gold Can Stay, which is about how nothing good can last forever. The Park's last day will be March 19. An application has been filed to transfer the restaurant's alcohol license to a person named David Edward Abrams. The Park is at 1400 W. Sunset Blvd.

A power outage knocked out service to about 1,700 homes and businesses last Thursday, The Eastsider said. The outage began shortly after 10 a.m. Eastsider readers said traffic signals were out along numerous streets, including Sunset and Riverside.

Tunnel Safety: The City Council approved a motion by Councilman Mitch O'Farrell to allocate $15,000 for the installation of a gate at the Clifford Tunnel, the pedestrian passageway under Glendale at Clifford.

Events



Friday, Jan. 31: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, Feb. 1: Hatha Yoga for Beginners

Sunday, Feb. 2: Test Plot Planting in Elysian Park

Wednesday, Feb. 5: Housing & Homelessness Workshop

Thursday, Feb. 6: Sidewalk Astronomers

Thursday, Feb. 6: Femme Frontera Filmmaker Showcase

Crime

CrimeMapping.com does not seem to be functioning in the Echo Park area this week. We'll try again next time.

