Singer and actress Demi Lovato is mourning the death of her friend Thomas Trussell III, a male model found dead on Oct. 8 in the Super 8 Motel on Sunset Boulevard, according to Radar. On her Instagram Stories, Lovato wrote under a black-and-white photo of Trussell, "Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight." Alongside another photo she wrote, "Addiction is NO joke. Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease." Trussell's cause of death has not yet been determined.

Filmmaker and distributor Ava DuVernay threw a debut party for her new screening and event space at Glendale Boulevard and Colton Street, with a six-week film series showcasing women and emerging artists, The Eastsider reported. The ARRAY 360 film series is being held in the newly completed Amanda Theater that's part of a three-building compound dubbed the ARRAY Creative Campus.

Would you want to live on Alvarado Street? Developers certainly hope so. About 300 units of housing are currently under construction or in the planning stages on an approximately six-block stretch of the frequently unsightly thoroughfare, reports The Eastsider. The projects include market-rate apartments and units reserved for low-income tenants.

Thunderbolt, a new bar with a Southern-inspired theme, has opened next to The Park's Finest BBQ after a long wait. Johneric Concordia, co-founder of The Park's Finest, is also a partner in Thunderbolt and created its menu, according to TimeOut. Expect fresh biscuits, pimento cheese, peach butter and "brisket served in a more snackable form," as well as drinks ranging from espresso martinis to a peach-flavored mojito. Thunderbolt is at 1263 W. Temple.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse -- Betty and Jughead, respectively, on the TV series "Riverdale" -- were spotted dining out and embracing somewhere in the neighborhood, ENSTARS reported. E!News said the couple had split last July, but their recent date night has sparked reports that the break-up is over. The unanswered in all the reports: Where in Echo Park were they eating?

Firefighters had to shut off a broken fire hydrant at Douglas Street and Elysian Park Drive last week that was sending torrents of water gushing near cars, The Eastsider reported. The hydrant was apparently struck by some construction equipment, said resident Mary-Austin Klein.

Officials turned on the neighborhood's newest stop light at Sunset and Portia, reports The Eastsider. There had already been a flashing yellow light at the T-intersection, but many residents said a more meaningful signal was needed.

If you have a spare $34 million, you could become the owner of the Mohawk Collective. That's the restaurant and retail complex on Sunset near Alvarado that is home to Starbucks, The Habit, Revelator Coffee and several other tenants. A sales listing on LoopNet says Mohawk Collective "encapsulates the independent, maverick-minded neighborhood of Echo Park," even though most of the tenants belong to large and small chains headquartered someplace else.

Artists and collectors are being asked to donate work for a silent auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, a non-profit that provides services to at-risk-youth out of its home in Angeleno Heights. The auction will be held Nov. 21 at Tropical de Nopal on Beverly. Click or tap here to find out how to donate and eventually bid on artwork.

Events

Thursday, October 17: Free Health, Shelter, Emergency, and Social Services

Thursday, October 17: Songwriter's Circle

Friday, October 18: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, October 19: Film at Echo Park Lake: "To Sir, With Love"

Tuesday, October 22: Make a Day of the Dead Altar

Tuesday, October 22: Make Your Own Glow-in-the-Dark Slime - kids

Crime

Crimes this week included an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of Glendale, burglary in the 1500 block of Ewing, and grand theft in the 1300 block of Douglas, according to CrimeMapping.com.

