Echo Park Scene

If you want to beat the heat, then follow this heron to Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for the photo.

News & Notes

It was a few years ago that Champion Real Estate unveiled plans to renovate a strip of dilapidated buildings at Sunset and McDuff to create a complex of restaurants. But now, in a dramatic change of plans, Champion wants to knock down two of the structures that were recently renovated and replace them and an adjacent parking lot with a 5-story, 136-unit residential development. More in The Eastsider

Criminal charges will not be filed against the 179 protesters, legal observers and journalists who were arrested for failure to disperse during demonstrations over the clearing of the large homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake. The City Attorney's Office said that all people arrested for failure to disperse will not face the charge.

Dodger Stadium is offering full-capacity seating once again, for the first time since 2019, thanks to the statewide lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Face masks, however, will still be a common site at the stadium. Stadium employees dealing with the public will continue to wear face coverings. Fans who are not vaccinated must wear a mask while in indoor areas.

The Lotus Festival will be back, this year - but in a virtual form. It will be available on the Recreation and Parks YouTube page. Scheduled for July 10 at noon, this year's event will celebrate the people and culture of Cambodia.

Bar Caló at 1498 Sunset is gaining a new bartender, Eater LA reported. Josh Goldman, formerly a partner with Julian Cox at Soigne LA and also the sommelier at Ink with Michael Voltaggio, is announced on his Instagram that he's joining Caló bar team.

The coconut beef from The Park’s Finest on Temple Street will be offered this month as a taco with salsa verde slaw and amarilla califas chile at the Trejo's Tacos chain, according to Eater LA.

Echo Park Classifieds

Crime

Crimes this week included arson in the 1400 block of Sunset, grand theft from a vehicle near Lake Shore and Montana, and petty theft in the 2400 block of Kent, according to CrimeMapping.com.

