We welcome students, teachers and staff back to our neighborhood schools this week for the start of the new academic year.
Now, read on for the latest neighborhood news.
Now, read on!
Echo Park Scene
Thanks to Katrina Alexy for her photo of the mural looming over the gas station at Sunset and Portia.
📢 News & Notes
Plans for a large residential project on the east end of the neighborhood have been replaced with something larger. Plans for 214 residential units in the 1100 block of Sunset Boulevard near Marion Avenue have been swapped out for 327 residential units. Though the project dates back 10 years, this is regarded as a new project, according to Dana Sayles, a representative for the developer, Aragon Properties.
The footprint of the new plan is essentially the same as the old, Sayles said. But the complex will, in places, be one or two stories taller than the old project, which already reached as high as five stories. Sayles added that the prior project was not financially feasible coming out of the pandemic, so Aragon is re-entitling it.
If you've ever wondered about an inexplicable apparatus at the eastern entrance to Elysian Park, it was an elaborate, Victorian-era lamppost and monument that has lost its lights and accessories. The Eastsider looks at the origins of this imposing, 126-year-old streetlight that no longer works.
The Dodgers honored legendary left-hander Fernando Valenzuela at the stadium last week by retiring the old jersey number, 34. The honor largely defied precedent, since Valenzuela is not in the official Baseball Hall of Fame. All the other 11 Dodgers who've had jerseys retired were in the Hall, except Jim Gilliam.
The Brite Spot name will disappear after more than 70 years. We said earlier this month that a San Diego-based chain, Breakfast Republic, was taking over the vacant Sunset Boulevard diner. While the Brite Spot has operated under several owners over the decades, the name remained the same. But not anymore. The owners told L.A. Taco that the corner restaurant will be renamed Breakfast Republic but final plans are pending.
Tal's Off Sunset will be the latest restaurant in the Elysian Apartments near Echo Park, according to state alcohol license applications and What Now LA. The same spot at 1115 Sunset Boulevard is where Winsome, Aldea and a Clark Street Bread takeout opened and closed in recent years. Based on Instagram posts, Talin Stephen of Love Your Latte in Glendale is behind the new restaurant.
Notes: The window to the Los Burritos stand on Echo Park Avenue was busted overnight this past week ... Workers renovating the former Buy & Save discount store on Sunset told an EP Weekly tipster that it will become a vintage furniture shop ... Get ready for another Echo Park Cruise Night and art show this Sunday, Aug. 20
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crime reports over the last couple of weeks included attempted robbery near Logan and Sunset, burglary in the 900 block of Alvarado, and assault with a deadly weapon near Alvarado and Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.
