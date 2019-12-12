Find out which eateries landed on the L.A. Times 101 Best Restaurants list. A feature film from a local writer/director is making its debut. And the Santa Claus for the Echo Park Community Parade shared his thoughts on naughty and nice.
Echo Park Scene
The Echo Park Community Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 along Sunset Boulevard from Vin Scully Avenue to Park Avenue. This year, the grand marshal is Javier Arteaga, manager of the Echo Park Farmers’ Market. The parade will also feature Ron Cey, former L.A. Dodgers third baseman, and of course, Santa himself. Watch for street closures that day along Sunset Boulevard and some adjoining intersections, from 9 a.m. until about 2 p.m.
Speaking of Santa, The Eastsider has an exclusive interview with St. Nick himself, via Tim Kirk, the local filmmaker who will be standing in for Kris Kringle in Saturday's parade. One takeaway from the interview: Everyone is on the naughty-or-nice list -- including the reporter.
If you head out to the parade, you might as well take advantage of the discounts and specials being offered by neighborhood merchants as part of the annual Holiday Shop Hop, sponsored by the Echo Park Chamber of Commerce. Go here for a list of participating businesses.
And now, for non-parade and holiday news ....
A few neighborhood restaurants landed on the L.A. Times' latest list of 101 Best Restaurants. Tsubaki, the Japanese pub-style restaurant and Konbi, the Japanese-style sandwich shop, both made the list, at No. 42 and No. 58 respectively. They are among several Japanese restaurants that have recently opened or are about to open in the neighborhood. The No. 73-ranked Guisados is in Boyle Heights, but it's part of a small chain that operates a taqueria featuring Mexican braises in Echo Park. Guisados Echo Park is at 1261 W. Sunset Blvd. Konbi is at 1463 W. Sunset. Tsubaki is at 1356 Allison Ave.
Novelist Rachel Kushner spoke with the New York Times about her art collection on display in her Angelino Heights Craftsman. The author of such works as "The Flamethrowers" and "Telex From Cuba" amassed most of the work -- some of it created by friends -- in trade for her writing. "It’s not a coincidence that a lot of the work has a personal connection," she told the Times.
"First Love," the debut feature film from writer and director Michael Masarof of Echo Park, will be coming out on Dec. 13 on Amazon Prime and at Arena Cinelounge Hollywood. The drama revolves around estranged twins and features some local scenery, says Masarof. "We shot at Little Joy and Trencher as well as on Coronado Terrace."
Events
Friday, December 13: Echo Park Farmers' Market
Friday, December 13: Nihilist Film Festival
Saturday, December 14: Echo Park Community Parade
Tuesday, December 17: Gingerbread House Competition
Thursday, December 19: HIV Screenings
Crime
Crime reports this week included an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of Santa Ynez, shoplifting in the 1500 block of Glendale, and burglary from a vehicle near Sunset and Waterloo, according to CrimeMapping.com.
What do you love about Echo Park?
EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:
- What's your name?
- What do you do? (optional)
- How long have you lived in Echo Park?
- What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?
- Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)
We look forward to your responses.
