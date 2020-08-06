In this issue: Fans will have to wait to see Dodger Stadium's $100 million renovation. City staff turn thumbs down on declaring a bungalow court a landmark. And a death at Echo Park Lake exemplifies the risks of being homeless.

Read on!!

Angeleno Heights Scene

News & Notes

Andrew Kettle, who lived in a tent on the north side of Echo Park Lake, was the 566th person to die homeless in Los Angeles County this year. KCRW profiled the life and death of the Jersey City native, portraying it as an example of the heightened risk of death every homeless person faces. Kettle apparently died in his tent in mid-June shortly after being examined by paramedics, who left after saying he was suffering from alcohol withdrawal and needed to "sleep it off," according a friend and neighbor.

For what it's worth, the renovation of Dodger Stadium has been completed, according to Dodger Blue. Of course, fans won't be able to experience it for themselves this season since the ballpark is closed to the public because of the coronavirus. The $100 million facelift, for which plans were made public just over a year ago, includes a new center field plaza with food and beverage venues, sports bars, a children's play area, space for live music and the collection of "Legends of Dodger Baseball" plaques. The capacity of the stadium remains the same, at 56,000. The renovations were to prepare Dodger Stadium to host the 2020 MLB All-Star game, which has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

An Echo Park bungalow court threatened with demolition is not getting support from the city’s Department of Planning in a bid to become a historic cultural monument. In preparation for the Aug. 8 meeting of the Cultural Heritage Commission, the Planning Department staff report said the 10-unit Stires Staircase Bungalow Court at 1251-1259 W. Sunset Blvd. near Guisados does not meet any of the three main criteria to be considered a monument. The owners of the property have applied to replace the courtyard with a 70-unit apartment building.

Events

Friday, Aug. 7: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crime

Crimes this week included grand theft in the 1200 block of Sunset, burglary in the 1600 block of Sargent, and a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of Santa Ynez, according to CrimeMapping.com.

