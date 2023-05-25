In this issue: The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are once again welcome at Dodger Stadium. New shops have popped up along Echo Park Avenue. And will the latest Fast & Furious movie unleash street racing and stunts in Angeleno Heights?
Now, read on!
Echo Park Scene
Thanks to Jonathan Hyde for sharing his photo taken during an open house at Fire Station No. 20 on Sunset.
📢 News & Notes
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have been re-invited to the Dodgers' LGBTQ+ Pride Night. The team disinvited the group earlier this month after criticism from various Catholic groups, as well as U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who said the group "mocks Christians through diabolical parodies of our faith." (The Sisters' website describes the organization as "a leading-edge order of queer and trans nuns.") However, the withdrawal of the invitation, prompted a heated backlash, including from U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez, who said, “This bigotry won’t fly in our backyards or our outfields. Don’t peddle that shit here or anywhere.”
A man was knocked unconscious in a brawl at Dodger Stadium last week, KTLA reported. A witness said a group of drunken fans started fighting outside the centerfield entrance around 10:15 p.m. after the Dodgers had lost to the Minnesota Twins. The fight was caught on a cell phone video.
The windows of Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez's Echo Park field office were plastered with angry messages after he voted in favor of a city budget that increases the police force. "You have blood on your hands," read one sign. "788 new cops = 788 murderers on the streets." Said another: Hey Hugo, What happened to no new cops?" Soto-Martinez described himself as an abolitionist during the campaign last year, vowing to take aim at police spending.
If you live in Angeleno Heights, get ready for more visits from fans of the "Fast & Furious" movies. Screenrant has posted eight filming locations for the latest episode in the franchise, "Fast X." This includes the character Dom's house in the historic Victorian neighborhood. Fortunately, none of the other seven locations on the list are in Echo Park or even in California. City crews have been racing themselves to install plastic bollards, wheel stops, expanded medians and speed humps to deter speeding and stunts.
Two new shops have or are in the process of opening on Echo Park Avenue. Hairstylist and blond specialist" Clarissa K. has opened Clars Hairs for men and women at 1545 Echo Park Ave., the former home of Tavin boutique space. The salon specializes in balayage and blended highlights, according to its website. A block south at 1505 1/2 Echo Park at Scott Avenue, Untitled, a bookshop, photo gallery and plant store has squeezed into the tiny spot once occupied by The Cactus Store. Hours are limited. Check first before you stop by.
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crimes over the last couple of weeks included a robbery in the 1000 block of Sunset, grand theft in the 1000 block of Vin Scully, and motor vehicle theft in the 1600 block of Bellevue, according to CrimeMapping.com.
