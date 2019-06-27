The Dodgers will extend their foul ball netting after another fan injury. Two bars and a restaurant are heading to Sunset Boulevard. And a man was sentenced in the rape and murder of a 13-year-old in Elysian Park.

FYI: The EP Weekly will be taking a break next week to celebrate the 4th of July. Happy holiday to all our readers!

Now, read on!

Echo Park Scene

A new retaining wall is making an architectural statement on Sunset. What do you think? (More details below)

News & Notes

Dodgers execs said they are planning to extend the netting across the stadium in an effort to protect fans from errant balls, The Eastsider reported. This came after a girl was taken to a hospital for tests this weekend after being hit in the head by a foul ball. Thirteen-year-old Kaitlyn Salazar suffered a concussion, said KTLA. Last summer, a 79-year-old died a few days after being struck by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium. Two other teams this season have also announced they will extend the protective netting at their ballparks, said the L.A. Times.

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2001 rape and shooting death of a 13-year-old Whittier girl in Elysian Park, My News LA reported. Jorge Palacios, who maintained his innocence during sentencing, was convicted in March 2018 of first-degree murder and kidnapping. A separate jury deadlocked in March 2018 on a murder charge against Palacios' co-defendants Santos Grimaldi, Melvin Sandoval and Rogelio Contreras. Prosecutors plan to retry all three.

Crews are working to complete a 200-foot-long retaining wall along Sunset to stabilize a steep slope on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake between Coronado and Waterloo, said The Eastsider. The slope has been the site of numerous slides, big and small, over the years. In fact, the crumbling slope is the legacy of a flawed public works project completed more than a century ago.

A few weeks back we reported that Lowboy bar was preparing to open in the former home of The Lost Knight (and before that, Barragan's Mexican restaurant). Well, it turns out Lowboy will be part of a trio of establishments -- two bars and a restaurant -- that will open in the Lost Knight building, reports The Eastsider. Lowboy will be joined later this summer by a restaurant called Adamae and an "upscale cocktail experience" called Las Flores.

We know that opening a restaurant usually takes longer than planned. But almost four years? That's how long demolition and construction has taken at a former brick warehouse in the 1500 block of Echo Park, just north of Scott. The owners of Etti, described as a combination of "traditional Italian gastronomy with the sensibility and seasonality of Southern California,” even began looking to hire workers in late 2016. Now, after an ambitious renovation that involved digging out an entirely new basement, it looks like Etti is finally close to completion. Etti's one-page website doesn't reveal much, but the Instagram of Stayner Architects, located down the block, provided glimpses of a soaring ceiling, marble finishes and other high-end touches. Let's hope Etti will be worth the wait.

Extra Fireworks. Dodger Stadium will host two nights of fireworks next week (better keep your pups indoors) when they play the San Diego Padres. In addition to a holiday show on July 4, the ballpark will hold a "McCartney" themed fireworks show on July 5, which we assume is in preparation for a Paul McCartney concert in mid July. What goes good with fireworks? They could start with “Maybe I’m Amazed.”

Events

Friday, June 28: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, June 29: Your Justice Story - writing and story exchange workshop

Saturday, June 29: Experimental Animation

Monday, July 1: Meditation Class

Thursday, July 4: Fireworks Over Dodgers Stadium

Crime

Crimes over the past week included an assault with a deadly weapon near Laveta and Sunset, grand theft in the 1300 block of Kellam and three vehicle break-ins reported within a day of each other around the 1400 block of Glendale, according to CrimeMapping.com.