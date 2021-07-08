In this issue: A woman was wounded in a drive-by on Mohawk. A Spanish-Colonial home across from Echo Park Lake has sold for more than $2 million. And, the neighborhood welcomes yet another coffee house while new owners take over the Brite Spot.

Echo Park Guide

Echo Park Scene

After being closed for most of the past year, the Brite Spot will be reopening soon under new owners. See the story below for details.

News & Notes

A woman was in stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning in a drive-by shooting, The Eastsider reported. The victim, described as a woman in her 20s, was seated in a vehicle at about 2 am when she was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle. There's no description of the suspects.

A city historic landmark across the street from Echo Park Lake sold last month for just over $2 million, according to Redfin. The restored Spanish-style four bedroom at 817 N. Glendale Blvd. was built in 1937 for a pastor at Angelus Temple. According to an earlier real estate listing, Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument No. 257 was designed by architect John Victor Macka. The 3,075-square-foot home sits on a 9,747-square-foot lot,. which head-on views of the lake from the east. The home sold in less than a month, going well above the asking price of $1,849,000.

In the third ownership change in three years, the Brite Spot is now going to be run by Lancers Family Restaurant of Burbank, reports The Eastsider. A leasing broker said the Brite Spot name will remain, and "Lancers plans to take the restaurant back to its original format as much as possible."

In other restaurant news ....The Holloway bar has been transformed into Amaro, an "Italian restaurant with and extensive menu featuring vegan options, desserts, great wines and thoughtful cocktails," according to an email. Amaro, 1320 Echo Park Ave., will open Wednesday through Sunday 5pm-12am .... Coffee lovers lined up early Wednesday morning for the grand opening of Stereoscope Coffee, 1501 Sunset. It will be open 6 am-7 pm.

The Washington Post has a follow-up story about Valerie and Henry Zeller, the homeless couple who were married at Echo Park Lake last March, shortly before their encampment and the surrounding park were shut down. The Zellers have since shuttled between living on the streets, in a hotel, and in a van that has since been impounded. They are currently on the streets again.

Crime

Either crime has completely vanished from Echo Park (as well as a few other Eastside Neighborhoods), or CrimeMapping.com doesn't seem to be functioning properly. We're hoping for the former, but presuming the latter. We'll check again next week.

