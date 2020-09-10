In this issue: A man received four years in state prison in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunset. Filmmaker Miranda July can't give up her old Echo Park apartment. And a vestige of the plague -- the wine window -- can now be found on Echo Park Avenue.
Echo Park Scene
News & Notes
A man was sentenced to four years in state prison for a hit-and-run crash on Sunset that killed a woman earlier this year, The Eastsider reported. Ilya Foks, 40, pleaded no contest Aug. 12 to one felony count of hit-and-run driving causing death and one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, in connection with the Jan. 24 crash that left 61-year-old Rosa Lydia Garcia dead. Foks was driving westbound on Sunset near Douglas when he veered into opposing traffic lanes and crashed head-on into Garcia's car, then fled on foot without rendering aid, police said.
Miranda July still drops by her old Echo Park home, where she is free from her obligations as a wife and mother and can focus exclusively on her work as an author and filmmaker, Vulture reported. "The fact that this rent has only gone up $30 a year is amazing,” she said about the small two-bedroom that once doubled as production offices for her her first feature film, "Me and You and Everyone We Know." Vulture profiles July, whose third film, Kajillionaire, is set to premiere Sept. 25.
The effort to preserve a Sunset Boulevard bungalow court is an example of how historic preservation is used to block housing development. That's the position taken by Anthony Dedousis, policy and research director at Abundant Housing LA, in an opinion piece in the Daily News. The Cultural Heritage Commission recently voted to declare the bungalow court a historic landmark, which would make it very difficult for its owner to demolish and replace it with a large new residential complex. "Giving historic status to buildings that aren’t actually historic does little to assist most tenants, and makes housing more scarce," he said.
Eater LA notes that Tilda has a new wine window for walk-up drinks and takeaway bottles. The concept dates back to the 1600s when Italian merchants punched small openings in their walls to safely serve wine to customers during the plague, says Food & Wine.
Speaking of walk-ups ... the new walk-up COVID-19 testing center in front of the Edendale Library has its own Instagram. Free tests and no appointments needed.
Upcoming Events
Friday, Sept. 11: Echo Park Farmers' Market
Wednesday, Sept. 16: Film Friends Online Series
Crime
Crimes this week included assault with a deadly weapon near Park and Glendale, a robbery near Sunset and Beaudry, and grand theft auto in the 1800 block of Alvarado, according to CrimeMapping.com.
