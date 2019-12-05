A new playlist of L.A. songs has a few tunes about your favorite neighborhood. The city's first forest officer paid a visit to the Elysian Park Arboretum. And find out what's going to fill the Blue Bottle space.

Read on for details!

Echo Park Scene

The L.A. Times came up with a list of 50 Songs for a New L.A., which included a few pieces that refer to our neighborhood. There's "Echo Park" by Ximena Sarinana, "Susan's House" by Eels, and a song about Scott Avenue -- though the track is named "Scott Street" -- by Phoebe Bridgers and Marshall. "There's helicopters over my head / Every night when I go to bed,” sings Bridgers. Sounds about right.

The empty Blue Bottle Coffee space is going to be filled by Silverback Coffee, which roasts beans and operates a coffee shop in Boyle Heights. The business donates a portion of its profits to benefit charity efforts in Rwanda, where founder Jack Karuletwa grew up. Eater LA says Silverback's new Echo Park shop is expected to open in mid December.

Bet your Thanksgiving table wasn't as colorful as Peter Shire's. The lifelong Echo Park resident applied his artistic skills to the holiday table, according to The New York Times. A founding member of the Memphis design group, Shire decorated the table with cactus-shaped candlesticks, graphic striped dishware and utensils inspired by Alexander Calder. The Mexican oilcloth covering the table came from his brother’s store, Wacko, in Los Feliz.

Thirty small-lot homes are set to go onto the market near Dodger Stadium early next year, according to Urbanize. The project, 30 On Top, consists of two developments facing each other across White Knoll Drive, north of Figueroa Terrace. Starting prices will start above $1 million for homes that will range in size from two to four bedrooms.

The city's first forest officer is trying to figure out how to plant 90,000 trees in L.A. over the next two years. To get inspiration, she recently visited the city’s first arboretum, in Elysian Park, according to the L.A. Times. Malarich, who was appointed in August, examined some of the arboretum's tallest and oldest species. “Usually I look at trees in urban areas, where they must be pruned to accommodate overhead wires and they have to fight the sidewalk for space,” she said. “It’s a pleasure to see trees here.”

There's an effort to try and block the demolition of a hillside bungalow court. The Echo Park Neighborhood Council has been looking at whether or not to support having the Stires Staircase Bungalow Court at 1251-1259 W Sunset Blvd. declared a city historic monument. The owners want to demolish the bungalows for a new housing project, according to a story in Curbed about the rent-controlled units that would be lost to new development. Having the bungalows declared a historic monument would make demolition more difficult. The ultimate decision would rest with the Cultural Heritage Commission and the City Council.

The 82-year-old Echo Park man who went missing a couple of weeks ago was found and reunited with his family, says the LAPD. Seang Hoc, who is suffering from Alzheimer's, was found by police in Atwater Village, his family said in a posting on NextDoor.

Check out this vintage photo of a classic Ford Thunderbird convertible parked on Elysian Park Avenue (now Vin Scully Avenue) when a grassy median divided the street.

Events



Friday, December 6: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, December 7: Echo Park Saturday Engagement - visiting encampments, distributing necessities

Saturday, December 7: Tabletop Gaming

Sunday, December 8: Secret City L.A. - the theme this time is birds

Wednesday, December 11: Journalism Workshop - with tutors from 826LA

Crime

Crime data did not appear at all this week on CrimeMapping.com. Did the criminals take a holiday? More likely the web site isn't functioning properly. We'll try again next week.

