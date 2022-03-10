In this issue: The temporary fence around Echo Park Lake remains in place, nearly a year after it went up. Dodger Stadium is home to an accredited botanic garden. And childhood actor Billy Watson, who grew up near the Edendale film studios, has passed away.

Now, read on!

Echo Park Scene

Enjoy the view from the top of the Delta Stairs. Thanks to Bo Barrett for the photo.

News & Notes

Dodger Stadium is the first sports arena in the country with an accredited botanic garden. Tagged specimens of drought-tolerant plants occupy the slopes around the stadium and boxes by the Team Store, the Los Angeles Times reported. Credit Chaz Perea, the stadium’s landscape manager, for putting it all together after touring gardens throughout Europe.

An Echo Park native and child actor during Hollywood’s Golden Era has died at age 98, the Hollywood Reporter said. Billy Watson's films included "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939), "In Old Chicago" (1938) and "Young Mr. Lincoln" (1939). He also shared a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with other members of the Watson family. The six boys and three girls all appeared as child actors in movies. Billy Watson later became a commercial photographer. He died of natural causes on Feb. 17 in Spokane, Washington.

That temporary fence around Echo Park Lake has been up for nearly a year, and it’s not clear when or whether it will ever come down. The chain-link fence was installed in March of last year, after a large homeless encampment was removed and the park shut down for two months for repairs and renovation. Repairs were made, and the park reopened, but the fence has remained. Now City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell, as well as challengers for his council seat, talk to The Eastsider about the possible future for the fence.

Thunderbolt on Temple almost had to close during the pandemic, the Los Angeles Times reported. But it survived to be named one of the world’s best bars for 2021. In a list compiled by about 600 industry professionals worldwide, Thunderbolt came in at No. 66 -- noted for drinks that pair well with the “Southern-leaning” food. Mike Capoferri, the bar’s co-owner and lead bartender, talked to the Times about keeping a bar afloat during a pandemic.

A new $587,000 gateway for the east end of Historic Filipinotown will be installed and unveiled this spring, according to City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell. Renderings were released back in June 2020 of “Talang Gabay: Our Guiding Star” - a gold-and-jade colored gateway over Beverly Boulevard near the 1st Street Bridge. The Los Angeles Times reports the gateway could bring more recognition to L.A.’s Filipino culture.

A proposed high-rise complex on the former grounds of the Metropolitan Water District in Victor Heights has gotten the go-ahead from the City Planning Commission, Urbanize reported. The project at 1111 Sunset Boulevard will have 1 million square feet of space, including 737 residences (76 of them affordable), a 180-room hotel and office and commercial space, Urbanize said.

Ten small-lot homes near Dodger Stadium are on track to hit the market by spring of 2023, according to Urbanize. Prices at the Douglas 10 development at 1316-1322 Douglas are expected to start at $1.2 million.

Echo Park resident Daniela Gerson wrote in the Los Angeles Times about her roots, and her friends, in an Eastern Europe once again ravaged by war. In contrast to World War II, refugees are fleeing from Ukraine to Poland instead of the other way around. "Just when you think you are studying history," Gerson said, "you find that you are living it."

Crime

Crime reports last week included a robbery near Montana and Logan, a burglary in the 1300 block of Carroll, and two thefts from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Boston, according to CrimeMapping.com.

