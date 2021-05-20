In this issue: We have the details on the upcoming reopening of Echo Park Lake. Two young winemakers are attracting attention and customers. And why historic landmark status won't protect Taix from demolition.

Echo Park Scene

A rooster at Echo Park Lake? Apparently so. Thomas DeBoe took a photo of a rooster sharing a lawn with a pair of ducks. "In case you have been hearing stories about a rooster crowing at Echo Park Lake, here is the most likely culprit," said DeBoe.

News & Notes

Echo Park Lake will reopen to the public at 3 p.m. on May 26, two months after it was closed and the homeless encampments was removed. Some 35.7 tons of solid waste have been collected from the location, and the park has undergone cleaning and repairs that include replacing playground surfaces, upgrading restrooms, converting exterior lighting fixtures to LEDs, and replacing five drinking fountains. Officials also plan to install security cameras.

Taix French restaurant looks poised to become a city historic landmark, but not in a way that would save the building. The Taix landmark nomination that is scheduled to be voted on by the City Council next month has been modified to preserve only a few elements: two outdoor signs and the wooden bar top inside, reports The Eastsider. The restaurant would be honored as a business, but the structure itself was not found to be historically significant. So most of the sprawling Sunset Boulevard restaurant could be demolished to make way for a large residential and commercial development. Preservationists fear the changes to the restaurant’s landmark nomination will weaken the laws intended to preserve and protect historic sites citywide.

How do things look for Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, as he gears up for his next reelection campaign? It could be a hard road, sources told Los Angeles Magazine. The closure of Echo Park Lake and the removal of a large homeless encampment there have made O’Farrell a controversial figure. “You cannot dial this in as just a regular re-election — that would be a grave mistake,” John Thomas, a Republican campaign strategist, told L.A. Magazine.

Music returns to The Echo in August. The storied music venue on Sunset has issued a schedule of upcoming live events, starting with Surfer Blood on Aug. 20, promoted as "the cleanest and nicest band in existence." (They were rescheduled from May 8 of last year. Glad to see the band is still together.) Other shows coming up include KROQ Presents: Weathers, Cybertronic Spree (rescheduled from April 10, 2020), and for the Halloween show, NOTHING (which is to say a doom-and-gloom quartet from the East Coast calling themselves "NOTHING.")

Issamu Kamide and Andrew Lardy at Echo Park-based Wonderkwerk LA tell The Eastsider how they turned their love of wine into a business. "I may or may not have been bootlegging hard cider out of my freshman year dorm," said Lardy, who dropped out of graduate school in neuropsychology to study viticulture. "Fermentation science slowly proved a more natural fit for me than neuropsychology research."

Why doesn't Dodger Stadium have a branch of Southern California’s own In-N-Out Burger, yet has a New York-based Shake Shack? The Los Angeles Times reports that In-N-Out chooses not to open locations within major sports venues. Though the company doesn’t explicitly explain why, the Times notes that a ballpark setting can put a strain on quality control and raise the price of the product.

Echo Park Pharmacy on Sunset announced it now has all three COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna). They are taking appointments for vaccinations, but also allowing walk-ins on a limited basis. The COVID vaccinations are free for everyone regardless of citizenship or immigration status. Children aged 12 to 15 are now also eligible, but photo identification and proof of age will be required for minors. (Options include school ID card, passport, birth certificate and school records.) Anyone with questions can call the pharmacy at (213) 341-1411.

Crime

Crimes this week included a robbery in the 1600 block of Sunset, a burglary in the 1800 block of Montana, and another burglary in the 1900 block of Park, according to CrimeMapping.com.

