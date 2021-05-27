In this issue: Echo Park was reunited with its lake after a two-month closure. A large housing development on Sunset near Alvarado is moving forward. And a proposed aerial gondola between Union Station and Dodger Stadium selected a route through Chinatown.

Echo Park Scene

Here are some photos Barry Lank took shortly after Echo Park Lake was reopened to the public after a two-month closure.

News & Notes

Echo Park Lake reopened to the public Wednesday afternoon, two months after it had been closed following the relocation of about 200 homeless people who had taken up residence there. Even at the reopening, however, anger over camp's removal continued to boil over. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell was confronted and surrounded by some homeless advocates shortly after he arrived at the park, with some chanting "Shame on Mitch" while other people yelled at the activists. O'Farrell, who was accompanied by staff and others, did not respond to hecklers as he left the park. Police stayed out of the confrontation.

The swan boats are available for rent again, now that they lake is open, CBS reported. The paddle-boat business went on hiatus in March when the park and the lake were shut down.

While Echo Park Lake was still fenced off, @kerrymadden on Twitter posted pictures of police officers helping ducks try to get past the barrier into the park. Were the ducks trying to get on the swan boats?

The City Planning Commission approved a 176-unit development near Sunset and Alvarado, Urbanize reported. The development at 2225 Sunset would have frontage on Mohawk and Elsinore streets. The building was allowed greater height and density than zoning normally permits because it was located on major transit lines. In exchange, the complex will set aside 18 of the apartments for extremely-low-income residents. (This is much the same location as a proposed 62-unit housing project from around 10 years ago that didn't manage to get through.)

Firefighters extinguished two small brush fires that broke out last week on the eastern edge of Elysian Park near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway), where traffic was jammed after northbound lanes were closed. The first fire was reported at about 4:30 pm near the Radio Hill area between the freeway and the 1300 block of N Broadway. About half an hour later, ground crews and water-dropping aircraft were deployed to fight a second blaze in the same area by northbound freeway lanes and Stadium Way. Both fires consumed about an acre of brush before being knocked down in about half an hour with reports of injuries or structure damage.

A route has been chosen for the proposed gondola from Union Station to Dodger Stadium. The company developing the project said the aerial tramway would travel generally above Alameda Street through Chinatown and include a station at the foot of Los Angeles State Historic Park. Officials with Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit said they were abandoning a second alternative route that would have taken the gondola system generally along Spring Street. The preferred route known as the Broadway Alignment would take the gondola from Union Station to an intermediate "Chinatown/State Park Station," then continue to Broadway and then turn toward Dodger Stadium. The project still needs city approvals.

Echo Park's Tiny Home Village has received all the necessary city permits to allow homeless residents to move in, said Councilman Mitch O'Farrell in a recent interview with The Eastsider. Up to 74 people will be able to live in the 38, prefabricated cabins that were set up in a parking lot at Alvarado and Scott.

Crime

Crimes this week included a robbery in the 1600 block of Sunset, a burglary in the 1800 block of Montana, and another burglary in the 1900 block of Park, according to CrimeMapping.com.

