Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has hired an Echo Park resident to run his state campaign. A pickup truck driver had a close call in the Vons parking lot. And Mayor Eric Garcetti visited a new neighborhood citizenship center.

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

The presidential campaign for Pete Buttigieg has hired Echo Park resident Cecilia Cabello to run its operation in California, according to Politico. Cabello is a former aide to Mayor Eric Garcetti and state director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, Politico said. Cabello was appointed to L.A.’s Board of Public Works last November. She will be resigning that position effective Sept. 27, she told The Eastsider.

Mayor Eric Garcetti dropped by the Echo Park Branch Library to visit its new citizenship center, The Eastsider reported. It's the seventh New Americans Center in the city to assist immigrants with the naturalization process. The Los Angeles Public Library is one of three systems in the country to have librarians accredited by the Department of Justice to offer citizenship assistance.

Sweetgreen’s new store in Silver Lake features a mural by Echo Park native and potter Peter Shire, according to Architectural Digest. Shire is part of the “Memphis Group” of artists and designers, who use colorful and abstract decoration, and asymmetrical shapes.

Yes, those were Blue Angels jets roaring by Dodger Stadium on Sunday night. According to The Eastsider, it was part of a city orientation tour that also involved flights over the San Fernando Valley, Burbank Airport, downtown L.A., Griffith Observatory, the Hollywood sign, LAX and and L.A. Harbor over the USS Iowa.

Could housing for the homeless be built above Clinica Romero on Alvarado Street? Councilmember of Mitch O'Farrell of the 13th District has asked the city to study the feasibility of building housing over the clinic, which has expressed interest in developing housing and supportive services above its current building. Clinica Romero, at 123 S. Alvarado, provides affordable health care services for underserved communities, including the homeless.

Firefighters cut through the roof of a home in the 2300 block of Berkeley to extinguish an attic fire, says The Eastsider. There were no reports of injuries.

Amber Heard, who recently starred in "Aquaman," was recently spotted walking through Echo Park with a friend, according to the Daily Mail. The British tabloid notes the actress was spotted wearing a "chic buttoned black maxi skirt with leg slit." Future film projects for Heard include Aquaman 2, planned for release in 2022.

Here's another reason to set your parking brake. A photo posted on Facebook shows a pickup truck dangling over the parking lot retaining wall at Vons. An employee said no one was in the truck when it rolled backward and crashed through the chain link fence. No one was hurt and a tow truck pulled the truck back into the lot.

Events

Friday, September 27: Echo Park Farmers' Market

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Sunday, September 29: BUSted! True stories about getting around L.A. without a car!

Monday, September 30: Free Yoga class

Thursday, October 3: Aphasia Book Club

Thursday, October 3: Rivers in the Sky - Documentary film in progress

Crime

Crimes this week include a robbery in the 500 block of Glendale, an assault with a deadly weapon near Sunset and Douglas and two vehicle break-ins on the same night near Montana and Logan, according to CrimeMapping.com.