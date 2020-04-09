In this issue: Echo Park resident Barbara Ferrer is in the spotlight as head of the county public health department. The neighborhood's record stores have gone silent. And there will be no Easter Egg hunts in the parks this Sunday.

Echo Park Scene

Elysian Park is serving as a sanctuary for those seeking a break from pandemic panic and anxiety. Jaymee Christopherson shared some photos from her recent stroll in the park. "The park is a LIFESAVER for coronavirus stress. I am in it almost every day," she said. "I have noticed a lot more wildlife, but maybe that’s just because I am there more often and paying closer attention."

News & Notes

L.A. County's public health director, now seen daily in televised coronavirus briefings, lives in Echo Park. But Barbara Ferrer doesn’t spend much time at home these days, as she covers the shifting, heart-wrenching tasks of overseeing the county’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. "She snacks on the run and hopes to get home to her husband in Echo Park in time for a late-night meal," writes L.A. Times Columnist Steve Lopez, who calls Ferrer "L.A.’s version of Dr. Fauci." A native of Puerto Rico, Ferrer served as the head of the Boston Public Health Commission and later worked at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation before coming to Los Angeles in 2017 to head the county's 4,000-person health agency.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Echo Park stood at 9 as of Wednesday, according to the L.A. County Public Health Department. But the true number of cases is likely to be higher, given the limited amount of testing countywide. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here.

The huge fleet of unused rental cars that have been mothballed at Dodger Stadium keeps growing. The Eastsider has photos showing a dramatic increase in the number of rentals in the stadium parking lot between March 24 and April 2. In addition to rental vehicles, there's also now a large fleet of RVs parked at the ballpark that have been allocated to the L.A. Fire Department.

You can now buy gas in the neighborhood for less than $3 a gallon, according to The Eastsider. That reflects a global drop in crude oil and gas prices that many expect to continue. The price of regular unleaded at the United Oil station on Sunset, for example, was $2.75 a gallon on Friday but, according to Gas Buddy, had fallen to $2.65 on Wednesday.

This should have been a great month for neighborhood record shops Cosmic Vinyl and Sick City Records, which would have taken advantage of Record Store Day promotions. Instead, the two shops are are struggling along with other record stores, selling a limited number of items online, says The Eastsider. "We’d been doing good," said Sick Records co-owner Brian Flores. "Then everything went to zero in the last three weeks."

If you were planning an Easter Egg picnic at Echo Park Lake on Easter Sunday, you better find a new location. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that all city parks will be closed for 24 hours starting Saturday night through early Monday to encourage families to stay at home during the pandemic. "We just can’t take any chances right now,” said Garcetti in a statement. "Let’s create new memories and traditions this year."

One of those new traditions is an online Easter Egg decorating contest hosted by Angelus Temple. The winner will get a $100 gift card.

Events



Friday, April 10: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Events throughout the neighborhood have been canceled or postponed indefinitely - including at the Echoplex, the Echo Park Film Center, Bootleg Theater, Stories Books & Cafe.

Crime

Over the last seven days, crimes in Echo Park included a burglary in the 1400 block of Lemoyne, motor vehicle theft in the 2100 block of Montana, and a robbery near Kensington and Bellevue, according to CrimeMapping.com.

