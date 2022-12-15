In this issue: Plans moved forward to replace Taix with a six-story building. Bedrock Studios is closing for good. And a vegan pizzeria is headed our way.
Echo Park Scene
Thanks to Sandra Ross for her sunset photo taken from Morton near Lucretia avenues.
News & Notes
El Compadre fired a manager after actor Drew Droege said he was reprimanded at the Mexican restaurant for kissing another man. Droege said an employee told them, "We don’t allow your behavior here," according to The Eastsider. The restaurant, after being heavily criticized on social media, on Wednesday night issued an apology and announced the manager's firing. "We deeply regret how our manager handled this situation," the restaurant said in a statement. "This is not representative of our core values at El Compadre, and we wanted to let our customers know that the manager has been terminated."
Controversial plans for redeveloping the Taix French Restaurant site cleared a final hurdle, the L.A. Times reported. The City Council on Friday rejected an appeal that would have delayed the proposal. Developer Holland Partner Group plans to replace the restaurant with a six-story complex containing 166 housing units and commercial space, including a smaller version of Taix. The appeal was filed by Silver Lake Heritage Trust, saying the environmental review process was lax.
A giant, once-thriving spot for rehearsing and recording won't be reopening. Instead, Bedrock Studios on Allesandro near Glendale Boulevard is selling off equipment -- everything from amps to strings -- this Saturday. The facility opened in a former warehouse in 2009 with 40,000 square feet of space and more than 100 rooms. The building was vacated abruptly in October 2021 due to a significant structural issue. A post from Bedrock said they were told repairs would take six months. Now, the landlord has applied for a permit to demolish the building. “You may ask ‘Why don’t you just open another Bedrock?’,” the company’s post stated. “We would love to however in LA rent is nearly 6x our previous rent plus it would cost a fortune for us to rebuild rooms.”
Ex-City Councilmember Gil Cedillo issued a statement explaining why he did not resign after leaked audio emerged of a racist 2021 conversation with two other City Council members. "I did nothing that warranted it," said Cedillo, while arguing he was a victim of "cancel culture." The statement of more than 1,000 words was issued on Monday, the first day after Cedillo's term ended. The First Council District is now represented by Eunisses Hernandez, who defeated Cedillo in this year's election.
Angeleno Heights residents have now installed cameras on their homes to record street races and takeovers, CBS LA reported. It’s been a problem for nearly two decades, ever since the popular "Fast and Furious" franchise started featuring the neighborhood back in 2001. One resident told CBS said there can be up to 10 incidents daily, especially at night. CBS said neighbors want narrower streets and an expansion of Marion Park.
Consultants have some advice for Hugo Soto-Martinez and Eunisses Hernandez, the two political newcomers who now represent Echo Park in Districts 1 and 13 on the City Council: Hire people with experience, find common ground with other members, and try to avoid the pitfalls that slowed down Councilmember Nithya Raman in her first year. The Eastsider
Word is that a co-founder of Monty's Good Burger plans to open a vegan pizza place here, selling by the slice or by the pie, according to VegOut magazine. Forever Pie has already opened on Melrose. The Echo Park location is scheduled to open next year.
Crime
Neighborhood crimes during the past week included an assault with a deadly weapon near Lemoyne and Sunset, a burglary in the 1900 block of Scott and motor vehicle theft in the 1800 block of Lakeshore, according to CrimeMapping.com.
