In this issue: About 20% of the coyote bites reported in the county in recent years have taken place in Elysian Park. Protected bike lanes may be coming to Sunset Boulevard and Stadium Way. And a neighborhood pizza parlor wins praise from Bon Appétit.
Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
Sunset in Elysian Park. Thanks to Sharon Delugach for sharing the photo.
Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
News & Notes
Recent attacks by coyotes include numerous incidents in Elysian Park, according to a L.A. Times report on urban coyotes and the controversy surrounding them. Of the approximately 69 people bitten by coyotes in L.A. County in the past decade,about 20% were in Elysian Park. Coyotes bit twelve people just in 2015. In one case, a child carrying a small dog was bitten in the leg. The child dropped the dog, which the coyote grabbed and took away. Some experts suggest that coyotes keep returning to the city's second largest park because someone may have been feeding them.
A neighborhood man has agreed to plead guilty to attempting to sexually traffic two children, ages 7 and 9, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. Francisco Anthony Dorame, 41, allegedly used the Kik Messenger app to pay $100 to someone who had access to the children. Dorame also requested photographs of the children and set a specific date, time and location to meet them. He has been in federal custody since his arrest on Aug. 23 and is expected to appear at an arraignment today.
Protected bicycle lanes could be developed in and around Echo Parkand Elysian Park under a pair of proposals making their way through City Hall. The first proposal calls for protected bicycle lanes on Sunset. The second proposal requests protected bicycle lanes on Stadium Way in Elysian Park. The Eastsider
The proposed LA ART gondola between Union Station and Dodger Stadium is getting a wary reception from City Councilmember-elect Eunisses Hernandez, who expressed concerns at a Metro meeting last week. “I was elected to create deeply affordable housing, combat gentrification and displacement, and to build truly safe communities,” she tweeted, explaining her doubts. Streetsblog.Echo Park's Quarter Sheets won praise from Bon Appétit, which put the pizza parlor on its nationwide list of 50 Best New Restaurants.They suggest you order a pie, slice of cake and a bottle of natural wine.
Crimes last week included an attempted rape near Glendale and Berkeley, robbery in the 1300 block of Sutherland, and an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of Kellam, according to CrimeMapping.com.
What do you love about Echo Park?
EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:
What's your name?
What do you do? (optional)
How long have you lived in Echo Park?
What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?
Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)
We look forward to your responses.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.