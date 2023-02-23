Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
Echo Park: Chickens and cats coexist peacefully -- at least on this Cache mural on Sunset Boulevard.
Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
News & Notes
Photographs of Elysian Park from 2017 to 2020 populate Adam Ianniello’s new book “Angel’s Point,” with pictures from the entire stretch of Angels Point Road - Stadium Way to Grand View Drive. “I attempted to connect the past to the present,” he told The Eastsider, explaining why all his photos were in black-and-white. "One can find an archive of black and white survey photographs of the early Elysian Park dating back to the late 1800s, and I wanted my work to use that same aesthetic language.”
Hayley Barker has a solo show at Night Gallery based on her artist residency at the Laguna Castle apartments near Echo Park Lake. This is a test run for a program matching artists with small communities - in this case, the tight-knit Laguna apartment complex - for temporary residencies, according to The Art Newspaper. The exhibit,“Laguna Castle,” is “a homage to place, a study of time through objects and nonhuman life forms,” according to Night Gallery’s website. The show runs until March 18.
Neighborhood crimes over the last couple of weeks included a robbery in the 1800 block of Academy, aggravated assault in the 800 block of Centennial, and grand theft in the 1100 block of Kensington, according to CrimeMapping.com.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.