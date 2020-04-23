In this issue: Park rangers are warning Elysian Park visitors to stay off the trails. A visit with "Koreangry" comic zine artist and her scowling alter ego. And pandemic or not, neighborhood homes are still selling in the seven figures.

Free meals cooked up by local restaurants are being delivered to 2,000 families throughout the First Council District, which includes portions of Echo Park and Angelino Heights, The Eastsider reported. The program is scheduled to last four to six weeks, providing a total of about 35,000 meals to those families suffering financially during the coronavirus outbreak. Seventeen non-profit organizations are participating, using twenty-five local restaurants.

The number of Echo Park coronavirus cases confirmed by laboratories rose modestly over the week to 14 based on Wednesday's public health department update, reports The Eastsider. However, the first cases were reported in Angelino Heights, with 8 persons infected. These numbers are subject to change, and officials note that the true number of infections countywide is probably many times higher because testing has remained relatively limited. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here.

Elysian Park is open but the hiking trails remain closed during the pandemic, and park rangers have been issuing warnings, says The Eastsider. No one is getting a ticket for being on the trails, but "citations are being issued for violations such as smoking, parking illegally, drinking alcohol, and dogs off-leash," said a Rec & Parks spokeswoman. And if the park rangers don't catch you on the trails, maybe the paparazzi will.

Police apprehended a person suspected of being involved in an assault near Echo Park Lake Friday afternoon, The Eastsider reported. Police units were called to the 700 block of Echo Park Avenue in response to a report of a fight. A police helicopter hovered overhead as officers searched for the suspect, who was reportedly armed with a gun. It was not clear if anyone was injured.

The real estate market has been shaken up by the pandemic, but some pricey homes are still finding buyers. For example, a 4-bedroom Elysian Heights home on Vestal sold for $2.249 million after a $246,000 price chop. Meanwhile, in Angeleno Heights, a 3-bedroom restored Craftsman on West Kensington fetched $1.990 million -- $195,000 over the asking price. Both deals closed at the end of March, but who knows how the market will fare in the months ahead.

The woman behind "Koreangry," a comic zine, is an Echo Park illustrator named Eunsoo Jeong. Jeong tackles some pretty serious topics -- from animosity against immigrants to her own personal anxieties -- with a touch of humor and a hand-built puppet with a permanent scowl that serves as her alter ego, says The Eastsider. "I don’t want people to be depressed by my work, and it wouldn't feel good for me either, so let's just make fun of this weird situation that we are all in together."

Got a question for Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell? The Eastsider will be conducting a video interview with O'Farrell, whose 13th Council District includes most of Echo Park. If you have a question or issue you would like O'Farrell to address, submit it here or just hit reply to this email with your question.

Friday, April 24: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Events throughout the neighborhood have been canceled or postponed indefinitely - including at the Echoplex, the Echo Park Film Center, Bootleg Theater, Stories Books & Cafe.

Over the last seven days, crimes in Echo Park included assault with a deadly weapon at the 2100 block of Clinton, a burglary at the 2100 block of Allesandro, and two stolen bikes and an attempted stolen bike at the 2100 block of Montana, the 1300 block of Sunset and the 1300 block of Lilac, according to CrimeMapping.com.

