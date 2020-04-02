In this issue: The trails of Elysian Park have been closed. The farmer's market will remain open. And a neighborhood barber has tips for giving yourself a home haircut.

The trails of Elysian Park were closed until further notice over the weekend as the city stepped up its calls for social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Elysian Park's main green spaces remain open, however, and park rangers and maintenance staff are still on duty, according to a spokeswoman from the Department of Recreation and Parks. Although the trails are officially closed, visitors have been going under or around the yellow caution tape hung across some entrances.

How do you give yourself a haircut? It's one of the unforeseen challenges of this pandemic. Brian Girgus from The New California Barbershop on Sunset offers a YouTube demonstration. You can trim the sides and even the back of your own hair with just a comb and scissors, he said. But finer, detailed work requires adjustable electric clippers - the kind you'll probably have only if you're a barber. Note: The beginning of the video has some language that's Not Safe For Work. Then again ... who's at work?

Echo Park photographer Afonso Salcedo is documenting the pandemic, using his skills as a professional portrait taker to capture the isolation of this lockdown. "I’ve been walking around solo with my camera," he told The Eastsider, "looking for those singular moments that translate what I’m personally feeling through this pandemic experience: a mix of sadness and hope, of normality and quietude, of isolation and togetherness."

As the pandemic drags on, some restaurants have resumed limited service, while others have shut down entirely. Guisados has reopened its Echo Park taqueria for takeout as well as delivery. However, Konbi, the highly praised Japanese sandwich shop, is closing up for a while. "We love you and we will be back as soon as we can," said a notice on the restaurant door and website.

Though the March 3 election feels like it took place years ago, the final results were finally released in District 5 school board race. Incumbent Jackie Goldberg, a longtime Elysian Heights resident, was formally declared the winner, The Eastsider reported. Goldberg won 58% of the vote and overcame a barrage of nasty campaign mailers funded by a former businessman.

The Echo Park Farmer's Market moved fast this week after Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the suspension of farmers' markets citywide. The temporary shutdown followed reports that shoppers were crowding some markets and failing to meet social distancing guidelines. In Echo Park, market organizers submitted an updated plan to keep shoppers apart, and by Wednesday, had received permission to go ahead with Friday's market as scheduled.

The county's Department of Public Health reported that as of April 1, Echo Park had six confirmed cases of COVID-19. Health officials have said that the true number of actual infections is probably higher across the area, since relatively few people have been tested.

Speaking of testing ... last week we told you of an Echo Park man who went to the new coronavirus drive-thru testing site next to Dodger Stadium. We are happy to report that the man got back his results, and they were negative for COVID-19.

Events throughout the neighborhood have been canceled or postponed indefinitely - including at the Echoplex, the Echo Park Film Center, Bootleg Theater, Stories Books & Cafe. All Los Angeles Public Library locations are also closed through March 31.

Over the last seven days, crimes in Echo Park included a burglary at the 1800 block of Sunset, two assaults with a deadly weapon at Scott and Logan and an attempted robbery at the 1300 block of Bellevue, according to CrimeMapping.com.

