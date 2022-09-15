In this issue: Blackouts drained a restaurant of power and profits. A shop on Sunset has become a magnet for fashion designers. And Echo Park Lake is gushing Dodger Blue.
Now, read on!
Echo Park Scene
Why so blue, Echo Park Lake? Is it a show of support for the Dodgers? More likely the lake is undergoing a periodic chemical treatment to control algae that turns the water a shade of Dodger blue. Thanks to Martin Cox for sharing the photo.
News & Notes
Género Neutral down on Sunset, which showcases various clothing designers, has become a magnet not only for local brands, but also for the designers themselves, the L.A. Times said. They'll drop by to chat and check out the work of other designers. “Every day when I walk in, I’m grateful,” says co-owner Jennifer Zapata, who runs the space along with Ashley S.P. “Look what we’ve created. This beautiful space and all the people that we have met and all the friendships that we have made. I’m just like, ‘Wow, this is my life.’”
To the lengthy list of songs titled "Echo Park," add this latest by Canadian singer-songwriter Tim Baker. “This is a simple song about moving from Newfoundland to Los Angeles, losing track and getting lost in all the clear skies and windless days, waiting for a big break that never seems to come,” he said, according to the Bluegrass Situation. Songs named after the neighborhood have been made by Ximena Sarinana, Azniv Korkejian, Reptaliens and Keith Barbour.
The Park’s Finest has created a GoFundMe page after repeated power outages put a strain on the Filipino BBQ restaurant, The Eastsider reported. The Park's Finest and the neighboring Thunderbolt bar reported four outages along the Temple-Beverly corridor in just one week. “The loss of sales, spoiled and discarded food, labor, and already booked catering cancellations and reimbursement [have] put us in a position that was even worse for us than the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said one of the restaurant’s Instagram posts.
A developer is planning a 4-story, 17-unit housing project in the 1000 block of North Bonnie Brae Street, south of Sunset Boulevard. The filing says two units for very low-income tenants will be included. A public hearing will be scheduled to review the request.
During the pandemic's early days, Ryan Jean of Echo Park came up with an idea that combines her love of coffee and ceramics. After two years of work, Jean's Little Lamb Coffee & Clay, a mobile coffee and ceramics shop, is scheduled to roll up today next to the Grassy Knoll at the Silver Lake Reservoir for its soft opening, said Jean. The "coffee bus" will also make regular visits to Citrus College and Cedar Sinai Women's Breast Health Center.
Crime
Crimes last week included an assault with a deadly weapon near Sunset and Douglas, grand theft in the 1000 block of Kensington and motor vehicle theft in the 1100 block of Glendale, according to CrimeMapping.com.
News That Hits Home
