In this issue: A woman was killed crossing Sunset at the edge of Echo Park. Campaign attack ads are targeting a local school board member. And tensions flare at Echo Park Lake.

Read on!!

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

One member of the homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake was arrested Wednesday during a tense confrontation with park rangers that was caught on video, according to ABC7. L.A. Times reporter Emily Alpert Reyes reports that Davon Brown was arrested on a charge of battery against a police officer, which activists are disputing. The arrest comes one day before the Echo Park Neighborhood Council holds a town hall on homelessness at the lake, which has been the scene of several protests in recent weeks over efforts to clean up the encampment.

A 58-year-old woman was killed and her husband badly injured when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver heading down Sunset Boulevard at the eastern end of Echo Park, The Eastsider said. Morena Del Carmen Alvarado-Lopez and her 71-year-old husband were struck by a car, described as a burgundy or red four-door passenger vehicle, on Sunset east of White Knoll Drive about 12:50 a.m. early Monday morning. The pair, who were leaving the Club Bahia nightclub, were dragged about 50 feet before being dislodged from the car, police said.

Election day is Tuesday, March 3. But you can cast your ballot before then at the new Vote Centers that have been set up across L.A. County, offering the flexibility to vote near home, work or school. One of the Vote Centers opened Feb. 22 at the Echo Park Recreation Center, across from the lake. Starting Feb. 29, Vote Centers will also be located at Logan Street and Mayberry Street schools. Go here for Vote Center locations.

One of the candidates on the ballot is Elysian Heights resident Jackie Goldberg, who is seeking reelection to the school board. Goldberg has been the subject of some nasty campaign mailers funded by retired Manhattan Beach businessman Bill Bloomfield, who told the L.A. Times that it's time for a "fresh perspective" on the school board. Goldberg told columnist Steve Lopez: “As a person who’s been in public office a long time, I’ve received death threats and other sorts of terrible things in the mail, so it doesn’t kill me."

Restaurateur Gareth Kantner seems to be making progress on expanding his Dinette take-out spot at at 1608 1/2 Sunset, The Eastsider reported. Neighborhood tipsters snapped photos as workers temporarily removed the barriers covering the large windows, which revealed a sleek interior inside a former discount store. The small take-out stand has been closed since Feb. 9 "to finish the final stages of our expansion," according to a notice in the window. There's no word as to when the expanded Dinette restaurant will open.

What's going to replace Pollen? Restaurant watcher Pat Saperstein says the vacant restaurant space at Echo Park and Baxter is going to be a place named Lady Byrd. A search on Craigslist turns up a Help Wanted ad for Lady Byrd Cafe & Bar, which describes itself as a "unique restaurant/cafeteria" that will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant plans to start up the first week of March, which sounds optimistic given how long new cafes usually take to open. Lady Byrd Cafe will be at 2100 Echo Park Ave.

The framing is complete for a 70-unit project going up at 1750 N. Glendale Blvd., Urbanize reported. The five-story building is to have 62 standard apartments and eight live/work units fronting the street.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Events



Friday, Feb. 28: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, Feb. 29: "Dumping Hour," a film-format zine

Sunday, March 1: SELAH Homeless Outreach Workshop

Monday, March 2: Hour Zero - record release party

Crime

Over the last seven days, crimes in Echo Park included a burglary in the 1000 block of Bonnie Brae, motor vehicle theft in the 800 block of Echo Park Avenue, and assault with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of Lake Shore, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.