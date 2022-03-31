In this issue: The first homicide of the year takes place on Logan Street. A long-gone Mexican restaurant is the subject of a new book. And are you ready for edible cocktails?

Echo Park Scene

The colorful corner of Echo Park and Sunset. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

News & Notes

One man was shot dead inside a former medical clinic that has recently been used as a cannabis shop. The man, who was in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene in the 1100 block of Logan Street. Police said the killing was not gang-related.

The Viva! Pomona music festival is moving to Dodger Stadium this June, and the name is changing to the Viva! L.A. Music Festival, the Daily News reported. The 10-year-old festival, a staple of Southern California’s Latino music scene, had outgrown its old venue, the Glass House in Downtown Pomona.

Speaking of Dodger Stadium concerts ... Tickets to Elton John's Dodger Stadium shows this November (part of his final tour) include a $1,999.00 "Ultimate’ Elton John VIP Experience," which includes a "Collectible Elton John Concert Chair" that you can take home.

Mohawk Bend is now putting a shot of alcohol in some of its brunch sandwiches. Called "edible cocktails," they contain about as much liquor as a standard highball. The three sandwiches are the Almond Butter, Bourbon, and Jelly Sandwich (with Four Roses bourbon), Rummy MoGriddle (a rum-soaked version of a McDonald's-style breakfast sandwich), and of course, a Bloody Mary Breakfast Sandwich (with New Amsterdam Vodka). Head Chef Tim Balen told LAist that he and Mohawk owner Tony Yanow came up with the idea when - you guessed it - they were bored during the pandemic.

A nearly half-century-old organization for Native Americans has moved into the neighborhood. United American Indian Involvement has moved into a 30,000-square-foot building at 1453 W. Temple St., as it transitions its health services away from its old location on Sixth Street. Health is at the top of UAII’s list of efforts - followed by substance abuse, mental health, youth, seniors, and workforce training.

Police arrested a burglary suspect Monday after sealing off streets on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake. The incident began shortly before 1 pm, when police received a call of suspects breaking into a trailer in the 1200 block of Waterloo Street and taking items.

A purse and wallet were stolen at gunpoint in the 1400 block of Sunset on Tuesday at 3:30 pm, said the LAPD. A man and woman were armed with a blue-steel handgun, said Drake Madison with the LAPD. The victims were said to be customers, but Madison had no information about what business.

A Mexican restaurant that closed more than 40 years ago is finally getting its own book, The Eastsider said. “A Place at the Nayarit” by USC professor Natalia Molina tells the story behind the Sunset Boulevard restaurant that once occupied the current site of The Echo nightclub. Run by Molina’s grandmother Natalia Barraza, El Nayarit became a center for the local Mexican community - workers and customers alike.

A year after the city cleared a homeless camp that went halfway around Echo Park Lake, L.A. Times columnist Erika D. Smith contemplates the fall-out. Smith said that the public's sympathy for homeless encampments seems to be drying up.

Crime

Crime reports last week included a burglary in the 1500 block of Glendale and a motor vehicle theft in the 1400 block of Scott, according to CrimeMapping.com.

