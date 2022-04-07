In this issue: A man was shot and killed in a tent on Glendale Boulevard. Meet the 20-year-old running for mayor. And the man who opened a short-lived vegan deli is back with a fancy taco spot.

If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

• Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

The city has not said when the chain-link fence around Echo Park Lake is coming down. But one section fell or was knocked down twice this week. Luke H. says park rangers struggled to put an approximately 100-foot-section of the fence along Echo Park Avenue back in place on Monday and Tuesday nights. Will it come down again? We'll keep you posted.

Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

News & Notes

A man was shot and killed near a homeless encampment on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake a few days after another man was killed on Logan Street. The latest shooting victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a tent on Glendale Boulevard near the 2 Freeway.

Neighborhood Councilmember Alex Gruenenfelder, just 20 years old, talks to The Eastsider about his bid to become the next mayor L.A. Gruenenfelder comes from a politically active family: His parents hosted Barack Obama fundraisers; his mother ran for Congress and his grandmother was arrested protesting the invasion of Iraq.

Sunset Beer Company is closing down later this month after more than a decade in business. The Sunset Boulevard bottle shop and taproom faced a steep rent increase it could not afford, reports The Eastsider. “Our beloved Los Angeles is, at best, small business unfriendly,” said the store in a statement.

Restauranteur Joshua Pourgol is setting up a branch of Tacos tu Madre in a building at Echo Park and Montana, says The Eastsider. The building has been vacant for five years since the closing of The Whisperer.

A five-story, 55-unit apartment building is planned for the corner of Alvarado and Kent streets. The project involves demolishing two single-family homes. Developers are asking for a reduction in required parking and open space.

Authorities have identified a woman as a person of interest in a hit-and-run collision that killed a married couple in two years ago as they were leaving Club Bahia on Sunset.

The new Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway has gone up on Beverly Boulevard near the 1st Street Bridge. A ribbon cutting celebration with food, music and dance performances is scheduled for May 7 at 4 pm.

Dodger Stadium will be hosting Major League Baseball's All Star Game this year for the first time in 42 years. The Los Angeles Times looks at the people and the preparations leading up to the big day.

When police arrested journalists amid the protests last year over the Echo Park Lake homeless encampment, it was part of a decades-long decline in relations between the press and the LAPD, NPR reported. Tensions have also only increased with the rise of new journalistic outlets that post mainly on social media.

The Tesla that jumped over Baxter Street was just the latest stunt on that notoriously steep street. Insider traces the history of Baxter, including car incidents that date back 100 years. In 1916, for example, in a test of vehicle horsepower, Insider said, "one truck stocked with 4,300 pounds of hay bales inched up the hill as reporters with cameras captured the event."

Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.

Crime

Crime reports last week included a rape in the 1400 block of Allison, grand theft in the 1000 block of Vin Scully, and a burglary in the 1800 block of Academy, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.