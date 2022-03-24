In this issue: A Tesla stunt on Baxter generates awe and anger. A neighborhood resident will appear on the mayoral ballot. And the latest version of "Cheaper by the Dozen" begins in Echo Park.

Echo Park Scene

The sky turns pink over Echo Park Avenue at Sunset. Thanks to Andy Sykora for the photo.

News & Notes

Video of a Tesla going airborne over Baxter and Alvarado streets went viral, but also sparked outrage and prompted the LAPD to issue a $1,000 reward to find the driver. The rented car crashed into two parked vehicles and some trash cans. One witness, musician Jordan Hook, said, "people were scrambling out of the crashed Tesla, grabbing their phones and cat (which apparently was in the car when it jumped) and getting into other Teslas that were all at this point clogging up the street." As it happens, Hook owned one of the damaged cars, a Subaru that had its wheels twisted, leaving the car undriveable. He has set up a Go Fund Me to pay for repairs.

Less than 10% of the 183 homeless people removed from the Echo Park Lake encampment a year ago have been placed in long-term housing so far, according to a report. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, who spearheaded the encampment's shutdown, challenged some portions of the report, including an assertion that the "city staged a police invasion of Echo Park Lake." The Eastsider

Last Sunday, more than 14,000 people participated in the 37th Annual L.A. Marathon, which passed through Angeleno Heights and Echo Park. The winners were both from Kenya. Delvine Meringor, 29, won the women's division with a time of 2:25:03. John Korir, 25, was the fastest man, with a time of 2:09:07.13.

The latest remake of the movie "Cheaper by the Dozen" starts in Echo Park. Paul (Zach Braff) and Zoey Baker (Gabrielle Union) are raising nine children here when Paul strikes it rich and moves the family to a bigger house in Calabasas. Personal and socio-political antics ensue. Variety gave the film a moderately good review, calling it "pleasant yet predictable."

A neighborhood council member has made it onto the ballot for the upcoming mayoral election. At age 20, Alex Gruenenfelder Smith would be the youngest mayor ever elected in Los Angeles. As it happens, outgoing mayor Eric Garcetti was once celebrated as the youngest L.A. mayor in 100 years. He entered office in 2013 at age 42.

St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Sutherland was busy last weekend accepting boxes of supplies for people caught in the war in Ukraine, ABC7 reported. People began dropping off donations after the church volunteered to help out a Ukrainian American organizer who had already started the donation drive out of his home. Go here for this week's drop-off schedule.

Here’s another reason why Ototo is the city’s best sake bar, says Bill Addison of the Los Angeles Times: The “seasonal and nama” selection of sakes. Yes, sake can be seasonal. “The pleasure is in trying something that drinks like it’s fresh from the brewing tank, as young and fresh as you can taste,” co-owner Courtney Kaplan told the Times.

Sister City? An L.A. Times story about life in Podil, a hipster neighborhood in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, describes the enclave as "a sort of Echo Park-on-the-Dnieper."

Crime

Crime reports last week included a robbery in the 1100 block of Bellevue, grand theft in the 1300 block of Sunset, and an aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Allesandro, according to CrimeMapping.com.

