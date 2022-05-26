In this issue: More stunt drivers head for Baxter Street. A Vietnamese baker talks about what makes a perfect bánh mì roll. And an Elysian Heights compound sells for $2.6 million.
Now, read on!
Echo Park Scene
The late afternoon sun streaks across the grasses of Elysian Park.
News & Notes
More than two months have passed since a "Flying Tesla" over Baxter Street sparked awe and anger. Since then, more online videos have surfaced showing everything from motorcycles to vans going airborne -- or attempting to -- over the crest of Baxter at Alvarado Street. In the meantime, no one has been arrested in the Flying Tesla stunt, which ended with a hit-and-run collision. And there probably won’t be any, according to the man whose car was wrecked by the Tesla.
Echo Park resident Karen Fu is one of the people who left the restaurant industry during the pandemic. The Los Angeles Times has profiled Fu and four others, finding out where people went after quitting as servers. “It has felt right, it has felt good, and I hope to make effective change from within,” she said of her new job with a restaurant workers' advocacy group.
Ali Huynh at Kien Giang Bakery on Echo Park Avenue talks to KCET about his family's history and the history of bánh mì rolls. "Bread evolves with the type of ingredients we use and the temperature and humidity of the area," Huynh said. "I could not make the bread the same as they do over in Vietnam because of the different temperature and humidity...."
Grá on Glendale Boulevard gets a plug in a New York Times overview of L.A. activities. “Grá makes an argument for pizza as health food,” the Times said, “with its organic sourdough base, “seasonal ferments” (kimchi, pickled cucumber salads) and natural wine….”
A 4-bedroom compound in Elysian Heights sold this week for $2.65 million, the highest-priced home sale in the past week, according to Redfin. The sale price was about $250,000 above asking.
Crime
Last week's crime reports included arson in the 1700 block of Temple, assault with a deadly weapon near Park and Echo Park Avenues, and a robbery in the 1300 block of Alvarado, according to CrimeMapping.com.
