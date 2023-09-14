We have a lot of neighborhood news waiting for you. Read on for the latest.
Now, read on!
Angeleno Heights Scene
Thanks to Martin Cox for taking this stunning sunrise shot during an early-morning walk.
📢 News & Notes
A man was killed Friday night in what police say was a gang-related shooting in the 100 block of Douglas Street. The victim, described as a 39-year-old Latino, was shot multiple times. Police did not say whether the victim, identified as 38-year-old Sergio Bermudez, himself was in a gang. The Eastsider
Pastry chef Hannah Ziskin, who works at Quarter Sheets Pizza Club on Portia Street, has been named one of the best new chefs in America by Food & Wine magazine. Food critic Khushbu Shah says the Quarter Sheets co-owner is serving "the best slices of cake in Los Angeles," referred to at the restaurant as "slabs," with "unexpected combinations that might include ginger chiffon cake with puckery yuzu Bavarian cream and blackberry-Lambrusco jam," Shah said.
In the meantime, Quarter Sheets was also listed among the L.A. Times' 25 best pizza slices in the city.
📋 Readers Respond
Should a portion of Sunset Boulevard be renamed for Bob Barker?
Last week, we polled readers about a proposal from PETA to rename a stretch of Sunset Boulevard in front of its West Coast headquarters to honor the memory of the game show host and animal rights activist Bob Barker. The results of 151 responses:
👍 Yes: 62%
👎 No: 34%
🤔 Who is Bob Barker: 4%
Some of the comments:
"I think it puts property owners along that stretch in an uncomfortable position. Perhaps, they'd rather have their address on the iconic Sunset Blvd. Or perhaps, they are omnivores. Perhaps they could paint a mural, or place a plaque on the sidewalk." -- Anonymous
"He was a great person and helped the animal kingdom!!! I grew up with him on the TV. Love him, so of course should be honored!" -- Anonymous
"Get him a star on the walk of fame. But not Sunset" -- By MartyinLA
"That's a good start! Mr Barker earned much more than a street named after him. How about a animal shelter named in his honor. Lacey Street?" -- Happy in South Pasadena
"I love Bob Barker but it would be confusing to rename a random part of Sunset Blvd and then have it continue being Sunset Blvd. after that. Why not rename the Silver Lake Dog Park after him? Or better yet make a new dog park and name after him." -- Madalyn
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crime reports over the last couple of weeks included assault with a deadly weapon near Park and Lemoyne, a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Edgeware, and pickpocketing near Dodger Stadium at the 1000 block of Vin Scully, according to CrimeMapping.com.
What do you love about Echo Park?
EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:
- What's your name?
- What do you do? (optional)
- How long have you lived in Echo Park?
- What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?
- Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)
We look forward to your responses.
