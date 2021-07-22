In this issue: Some local bars are telling customers to show their vaccination cards as well as I.D. A man was wounded in the second shooting on Mohawk in the past month. And a new cafe prepares to open at the boathouse.

Echo Park Scene

Prepare to prove not just that you're 21, but that you're vaccinated. Little Joy is one of several neighborhood bars requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination (see item below). Photo by Jesus Sanchez

News & Notes

When you pull out your ID at Bar Henry on Sunset, be ready with show proof that you've been vaccinated -- or else tested negative within the last 72 hours. They won't let you in otherwise. "Acceptable forms of proof are a physical vaccination card, a photo of your card or test results, or a digital card via the Apple wallet," the bar posted on its Instagram. "It's been a shitty 15 months for everyone, especially businesses in hospitality and live venues. Let's do what we can together, to avoid taking steps backwards." In addition to Bar Henry and Little Joy, The Short Stop had also adopted the same policy, says LA Taco, which has a rundown of other bars now requiring proof of vaccination.

COVID protocol also applies to Dodger Stadium again. Anyone 2 years of age and older attending games will have to wear a mask or appropriate face covering while in covered stadium concourses and at concession stands, in accordance with the latest public health orders. Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face covering while seated in their ticketed seats.

A man was in stable condition after being injured last week in what police described as a gang-related shooting on Mohawk, The Eastsider said. It's the second shooting this month on that street. The latest shooting took place in the 1500 block of Mohawk Street. The victim, described as a Latino in his late 20s, survived. About two weeks earlier, a woman in her 20s was shot and wounded while sitting in a car in the 1400 block of Mohawk Street. The gunfire came from a passing vehicle. Police said they don't know if that earlier shooting was connected to gangs.

Wood framing is going up at at 1244 Innes Ave. for co-living apartments - just four apartment units, but a total of 26 bedrooms, Urbanize reported. The project involves rehabilitating a 1920s single-family home, along with some fresh construction.

The cafe at the Echo Park Lake Boathouse is expected to reopen in about a month under new ownership, reports The Eastsider. The cafe concession at the Echo Park Lake boathouse has been granted to Julio Douglas, a neighborhood resident who currently runs the nearby Street Level Cafe. In addition to offering a full menu, Douglas plans to eventually hold movie nights, musical performances, readings for kids and other events. The new name for the lakeside cafe? The Boathouse Bistro.

Crime

Either crime has completely vanished from Echo Park (as well as a few other Eastside Neighborhoods), or CrimeMapping.com doesn't seem to be functioning properly. We're hoping for the former, but presuming the latter. We'll check again next week.

