Echo Park Scene
📢 News & Notes
It's not your imagination Canada Geese have taken over Echo Park Lake. The Eastsider talks to residents and naturalists about the options when a federally protected species becomes a bit of a pest.
Echo Park Rising returns on Sept. 9 after a long COVID hiatus. Submissions for artists are due by the end of this month. The event is also accepting submissions for venues. Appropriate for all ages, the free street event brings together music, art, and food, involving music venues, bars, restaurants and other businesses in the neighborhood.
Interested in helping take care of Elysian Park's Marian Harlow Grove? Friends of Elysian Park is holding a one-hour volunteer orientation at the grove this Saturday, July 22, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. They'll cover the basics of watering and grove maintenance, and people will be able to sign up for shifts. For more information, click here.
Two burglary suspects are in police custody while two others remain at large after they led police on a high sped freeway chase that began in Orange County and ended in Silver Lake bordering Echo Park. The suspects abandoned the SUV and ran down Bellevue Street as they were pursued on foot by CHP officers. CBS2 & The Eastsider
The wood framing is finally going up for Inspire Echo Park at 355 N. Glendale Boulevard -- the entire lot between Pizarro and Cortez streets -- according to Urbanize. The seven-story development will include 90 apartments, 10 of which will be set aside for very low-income households. The site that once housed Pho Siam Thai Spa had been vacant since late 2020.
The L.A. Times looks into the friendly (at least we think it's friendly) rivalry among L.A. political leaders, city departments and staff to field the fastest dragon boat team at the annual Echo Park Lake Lotus Festival.
John Stewart Carter, a retired soldier and academic who cleaned up trash in Elysian Park, died earlier this month at his Echo Park home, at age 75. He was a lifelong athlete, and his obituary notes that his death came as a surprise to everyone. It was after retiring in 2018 that he began focusing his energy on the park cleanup and other neighborhood projects.
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crime reports over the last couple of weeks included two incidents of pickpocketing on the same day in the 1600 block of Sunset, two burglaries about a day apart in the 1400 block of Sunset, and assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.
