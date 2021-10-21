In this issue: Residents ditch Echo Park for the desert. Dodger fans hope for a comeback. And a 70-year-old artist prepares for her first museum retrospective.

Echo Park Scene

Moon over Portia Street. Thanks to Nigel Duara for the photo.

News & Notes

A 9-2 loss on Wednesday night to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLCS put the Dodgers on the brink of elimination. The teams and fans return to Dodger Stadium tonight for Game 5. Go Dodgers! LA Times

In theory, it might be good to get away from the hustle and stress of the city. In practice ... results may vary. The Los Angeles Times visited with a couple of former Echo Park residents who’ve found quiet nights and affordable housing out in the desert: Tyler Gaul in Joshua Tree, and Jean Michel Alperin in Yucca Valley. They’ve also found blistering hot days, neighbors who resent the whiff of gentrification and -- by the way -- limited dining choices. “That’s kind of the feeling, that there’s just one place. You don’t have options,” Alperin said. “But that’s part of coming out here. We’re all kind of frontier people.”

A retrospective of artwork by Echo Park resident Margaret Garcia is opening next month at the Museum of Ventura County. Arte Para la Gente: The Collected Works of Margaret Garcia will start a six-month run on November 11, featuring 70 pieces of art, including oil paintings, pastels, a fused glass piece and a 3-D sculptural piece done jointly by Garcia and artist/blacksmith Heather McClarty. This is the first solo museum show for Garcia, who calls herself one of the “lucky ones” to live so long to see a cohesive display of her work through the decades. “Few artists get to see their work on a museum wall,” says Garcia, 70. “It’s really nice to be able to present a body of work that has continuity, that pulls some of the best pieces together from the past.”

An overturned tanker truck spilled about 2,200 gallons of antifreeze onto the 5 Freeway near Elysian Park Monday, prompting a closure of the area as authorities cleaned the spillage. No one was injured in the collision, but the transition road was completely blocked by the overturned tanker.

MacArthur Park has followed Echo Park Lake’s example. The southern portion of the park has been closed and fenced off, and the homeless encampments in that section have been taken out, with former campers being moved to housing and supportive services. But the shutdown happened more quietly there than in Echo Park, the L.A. Times said. The Westlake park is set to be closed for 10 weeks, while it undergoes renovations.

Crime

Crime reports last week included stolen vehicles near Edgeware and Bellevue, the 1400 block of Echo Park Avenue, and the 1200 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.

