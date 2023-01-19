In this issue: Customers rally around Ms. Donut as the property changes hands. Long-time activist Sallie Neubauer has died. And meet the Angeleno Heights man who turned a Japanese micro-van into a mobile bookstore.
Echo Park Scene
Thanks to Philip Hodges for his time-lapsed, composite photo of a red-tailed hawk flying over Elysian Heights on a sunny afternoon.
News & Notes
A donut shop has occupied the corner of Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street for as long as anyone can remember. But that may change soon. The operators of Ms. Donut have been told the property is being sold. Some loyal customers have rallied to support the shop owners, Annenn and Sophany Nou. But the couple is on a month-to-month lease and say they have yet to be told what will happen once the property changes hands. The Eastsider
A man was found hanging from a tree in Elysian Park on Sunday, according to police and fire officials. The coroner’s office confirmed that a 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at 4:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Park Row Drive. His death is listed as suicide. The LAPD described the deceased as a Latino wearing a red shirt and blue pants. A photo posted on Instagram and forwarded to The Eastsider by a reader showed police had blocked off a spot near the junction of Park Row, Angels Point Road and Grand View Drive.
A suspect in a road-rage incident last week in Glassell Park may also have been involved in a similar confrontation in Echo Park as well as Atwater Village and Pasadena, ABC7 reported. In the Echo Park incident, a video shows him getting out of a charcoal Tesla with no rear plates on the 101 Freeway and hitting the front of a car with a pipe.
Colter Freeman of Angeleno Heights talks to the Eastsider about Small Print Books, the pop-up independent bookstore he operates from his five-foot by 10-foot Japanese micro-van. ”If you’ve been behind me in traffic,” he said, “my apologies.”
The L.A. Times visits the “Phantasma Gloria” sculpture on Lemoyne Street. This is just the latest media appearance (after Atlas Obscura, ABC 10, and LAist, among others) for the massive sculpture made of steel and colorful glass bottles. “What you’re seeing now is entirely dependent upon two factors,” its creator, Randlett King Lawrence, told a group of recent visitors. “One of which is what’s happening in the sky, specifically, where the light source is — the sun, or the moon, or an ambulance — and the other is how diffused the light is.”
What's it like living near the “Fast and the Furious” film locations? Bestselling author and Angeleno Heights resident Rachel Kushner writes in Harpers how her neighbors suffer from -- and sometimes profit off -- a film franchise that draws street racers to the neighborhood. “Any unlucky resident whose car is damaged or even totaled by an unskilled drifter, anyone who is almost run over by the convoys of wannabe street racers,” Kushner writes, "is an obstacle to their cultural communion with a multibillion-dollar global franchise.”
Sallie Neubauer, a former president and longtime member of the Citizens Committee to Save Elysian Park, passed away at her home on January 12 after a brief illness. She was 75. After becoming President in the 1980s, Neubauer led the committee for many years during successful efforts to prevent football stadiums, oil wells, a small-plane airport, a large expansion of the Police Academy, and other developments in Elysian Park, the city's second largest. She was a lover of classical music and had a background in drama. “Her service and devotion to the park and the Echo Park community will be sorely missed,” said a statement issued by the Citizens Committee.
Crime
Neighborhood crimes during the past two weeks included a robbery in the 1200 block of Innes, a burglary in the 1300 block of Sunset, and a cluster of four vehicle thefts, all on the same night within a couple of blocks of each other, on Carroll Avenue, Calumet Avenue, and Laveta Terrace, according to CrimeMapping.com.
